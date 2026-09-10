Alpine Banks of Colorado and Alpine Bank announce senior leadership changes

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) (the "Company"), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Alpine Bank, are pleased to announce senior leadership changes effective as of September 10, 2026.

The President/CEO and Chairman of the Company and Alpine Bank, Glen Jammaron, has transitioned exclusively into the roles of CEO and Chairman. He will continue to focus on high-level banking directives aligning with Alpine Bank's culture, brand and values.

As part of the leadership transition, Alpine Bank Chief Retail Officer Jay Rickstrew has been appointed President and Vice Chairman of the Company and President of Alpine Bank. In these roles, Rickstrew will oversee day-to-day operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, including Alpine Bank, and maintain accountability for operational and financial performance.

Additionally, Alpine Bank Regional President Matt Teeters has been appointed as Chief Retail Officer of Alpine Bank where he will oversee all retail banking functions, including retail deposit and loan operations, marketing, mortgage services and wealth management.

"These leadership appointments reflect our commitment to thoughtfully preparing the Company and Alpine Bank for the future while staying true to who we are," said Jammaron. "By building greater focus and alignment across our leadership team, we seek to position the bank for continued success while remaining dedicated to our customers, communities, employees and shareholders."

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $6.8 billion, independent, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Alpine Bank employs 890 people and serves 170,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management*, mortgage and electronic banking services across Colorado's Western Slope, mountains and Front Range. Alpine Bank has a five-star rating-meaning it has earned a superior performance classification-from BauerFinancial, an independent organization that analyzes and rates the performance of financial institutions in the United States. Shares of the Class B common stock of Alpine Banks of Colorado trade under the symbol "ALPIB" on the OTCQX® Best Market. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

*Alpine Bank Wealth Management services are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not guaranteed by Alpine Bank.

A note about forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "reflects," "believes," "can," "would," "should," "will," "estimates," "looks forward to," "continues," "expects" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding our evaluation of macro-environment risks, Federal Reserve rate management, and trends reflecting things such as regulatory capital standards and adequacy. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release or in any subsequent written or oral statements attributable to the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.