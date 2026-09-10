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WKN: 897879 | ISIN: CA1363751027 | Ticker-Symbol: CY2
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 09:13
104,95 Euro
+0,58 % +0,60
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,40104,9510:11
104,40104,9510:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.09.2026 23:36 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Canadian National Railway Company: CN Files Description of Anticipated Requested Conditions to Preserve Rail Competition and Expand Customer Options in the Midwest

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) filed last night with the Surface Transportation Board (STB) a description of the anticipated conditions it plans to seek in connection with the proposed Union Pacific (UP) and Norfolk Southern (NS) transaction.

The filing builds on the binding Memorandum of Understanding announced by CN and UP in July, which established a framework for CN to secure access to new locations and customers as a remedy for competitive harms of the proposed transaction. The conditions are designed to preserve meaningful rail competition and customer choice while expanding access to CN's network and service in key Midwest markets.

"Competition matters because it supports better service, stronger customer options and incentivizes investment. The conditions we are proposing would preserve competitive access in key Midwest markets, expand CN's reach and create additional opportunities to grow with our customers."

- Olivier Chouc, Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer, CN

CN's proposed conditions would strengthen its Midwest presence by connecting its network to key areas in St. Louis and Kansas City and preserving competitive rail options for shippers in Des Moines, Iowa and central and southern Illinois that would otherwise see the number of Class I railroads serving their facilities substantially reduced as a result of the proposed UP-NS merger.

With its existing Midwest network, strong operating performance and ability to provide competitive service at scale, CN believes it is uniquely positioned to serve as a preferred remedy carrier where conditions are required to preserve competition.

As outlined in CN's filing, the proposed conditions include:

  • Preserving competitive options for 2-to 1 shippers in central and Southern Illinois, including Hillsboro and Carlinville, Bloomington, Mt. Vernon, Granite City, Momence, Federal, Alton, and Danville as well as Des Moines, Iowa, where the proposed transaction would reduce Class I rail options from two to one.
  • Preserving competitive options for 3-to-2 shippers in Des Moines and Avon, Iowa, where the proposed transaction would reduce Class I rail options from three to two.
  • New access to Kansas City, including rights between Kansas City and St. Louis, as well as leasing UP's Neff Yard in Kansas City, remedying the loss of a Class I carrier in areas where UP's and NS's networks overlap.
  • Improved Access to East St. Louis, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri, including overhead trackage rights between Tuscola, Illinois and East St. Louis, Illinois.

CN believes these conditions would address competitive harms from the proposed transaction, strengthen competition across the Midwest and provide shippers with additional service and routing options. CN is committed to investing in these expanded services to preserve competition for shippers and provide additional transportation options.

These anticipated conditions remain subject to STB approval and the closing of the proposed UP-NS transaction. Formal requests for conditions are due on November 18.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Contacts:

MediaInvestment Community
Ashley MichnowskiJamie Lockwood
Senior ManagerVice-President
Media RelationsInvestor Relations and Special Projects
(438) 596-4329(514) 399-0052
media@cn.ca
investor.relations@cn.ca

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.