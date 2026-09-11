GENFIT S.A.: GENFIT to Join CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 Indices on Euronext Paris

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), September 11, 2026 - GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announces that following the annual review of the Euronext Paris indices, the Scientific Council of the Indices has decided to admit GENFIT to the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices.

These changes will become effective after the market closes on Friday, September 18, 2026.

Pascal Prigent, CEO of GENFIT, commented: "We are pleased to be added to the Euronext CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices. This inclusion comes after a positive momentum for GENFIT and growing investor confidence in our strategy and our ability to execute on it. This milestone further validates our continued commitment to bringing innovative therapies and diagnostic solutions to patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases while creating long-term value for our shareholders."

The CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 are among the most widely-followed indices on Euronext Paris, representing mid-sized listed companies and a broader selection of 120 major securities, respectively. The company's admission to the SBF 120 reflects its increased market capitalization, liquidity and visibility. It is expected to enhance the company's profile among institutional investors and confirms its growing relevance within the French equity market.

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ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules - from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages - culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for second-line treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries.1 Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorp certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of GENFIT's inclusion in the CAC Mid 60 and SBF 120 indices, investor interest in the Company, the Company's strategic positioning, its ability to execute on its strategy, its future growth prospects, the advancement of its pipeline and the creation of long-term value for shareholders. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", "target", "may", "will", "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. Inclusion in stock market indices does not guarantee increased liquidity, sustained investor interest, share price appreciation or future operating performance. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company's public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 3, 2026 (no. 26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

GENFIT | Investors

Jean-Christophe Marcoux - Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 |

jean-christophe.marcoux@genfit.com

Kevin Gardner - Life Science Advisors | kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

GENFIT | Media

Bruno ARABIAN - Agence Maarc | Tel: 06 87 88 47 26 | bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Stephanie Boyer - Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

1 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®