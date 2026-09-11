New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - AdAI, a New York-based startup incubated by Revolution Venture Studios, has launched a platform that uses AI agents to remake digital advertisements in seconds, giving marketers and agencies a way to produce finished image and video ads using their existing brand assets and guidelines.

The company is targeting a persistent bottleneck in performance advertising: creative production. While AI tools have made it easier to generate images and videos, marketers still often have to refine those outputs manually to ensure they accurately represent a product, comply with brand guidelines and meet legal requirements.

AdAI takes a different approach. Rather than simply generating new creative from prompts, its platform can take an existing digital ad and remake it using a company's own assets, specifications and customizations. The company says the result is a finished ad that can be used without the rounds of editing and review typically required with AI-generated creative.

The startup's founding customer, a six-figure telehealth account, is already using the platform in production.

"As the digital ad landscape transforms from manual creation to agentic automation, ad volume has increased exponentially," said Kevin Bartley, AdAI's co-founder and CEO. "Quality has never been so critical, and yet in such short supply."

AdAI also is developing agentic workflows that go beyond individual ad creation. The platform can pull data from performance marketing channels such as Meta and Google and use historical performance information and competitive benchmarks to inform the development of new ads.

Bartley said the distinction is important as marketers increasingly turn to generative AI for advertising.

"While most AI creative tools build for extravagance, we are designing constraints, making AI a reality for ad teams," he said.

Those constraints are particularly important in regulated industries, where advertisements can require close scrutiny for product accuracy, brand safety and legal compliance. AdAI is designed around those requirements rather than treating them as a final review step.

The company's approach comes as the advertising industry experiments with AI agents that can automate increasingly complex parts of the marketing workflow. Instead of replacing a single task in the creative process, AdAI is positioning its technology as an automated ad agency that can handle production at a much higher volume.

"AdAI offers the ad quality of an agency, but at the speed and volume of an AI-native platform," Bartley said.

AdAI was incubated by Revolution Venture Studios, a New York-based technology incubator, and is the first RVS startup outside of the healthcare sector. RVS Managing Partner Kyle Robertson is also a co-founder of AdAI.

Robertson has previously started and scaled companies that reached multi-billion-dollar valuations. He said the size of the digital advertising market and the emergence of AI create an opportunity for a new type of advertising technology company.

"Digital advertising is one of the largest pools of allocated capital in the world," Robertson said. "AI is changing how ads are created and consumed. This is the moment for change, and for a new kind of adtech company."

About AdAI

AdAI is an agentic ad agency that remakes any digital ad in seconds, on brand and ready to ship. The platform combines instant creative production with agentic workflows that draw on performance data from channels like Meta and Google, and is built for product fidelity, brand safety, and legal compliance in regulated industries. AdAI was incubated by Revolution Venture Studios and is headquartered in New York.

AdAI is available now to marketers and agencies. To request access or book a demo, visit joinad.ai.

About Revolution Venture Studios

Revolution Venture Studios is a New York-based technology incubator that founds and scales category-defining companies. Learn more at revolutionventurestudios.com.

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