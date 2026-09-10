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WKN: 926517 | ISIN: CA56501R1064 | Ticker-Symbol: MLU
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 09:36
37,415 Euro
-0,08 % -0,030
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Kanada 60
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MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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37,42037,79010:13
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PR Newswire
10.09.2026 19:00 Uhr
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Manulife Financial Corporation: Manulife appoints Sarah Chapman as Global Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, joining Executive Leadership Team

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Manulife has appointed Sarah Chapman as Global Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, effective January 1, 2027, reporting to Phil Witherington, President and Chief Executive Officer, and joining Manulife's Executive Leadership Team.

Chapman will lead Manulife's Global Marketing organization, with responsibility for the company's brand, marketing and enterprise customer experience strategies.

"Sarah is a proven global leader with deep knowledge of our business, customers and enterprise strategy," said Phil Witherington, President and Chief Executive Officer, Manulife. "Her appointment reflects the strength of our internal talent pipeline and is the result of thoughtful succession planning. I'm confident her strategic perspective, creativity and strong track record of leading transformation will help us build on our momentum, deepen our customer focus and advance Manulife's ambition to be the number one choice for customers."

Chapman currently serves as Chief Marketing Officer for Manulife Canada and leads the company's global Digital, Customer Centricity and Sustainability agendas. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for Manulife Wealth and Asset Management. Her leadership experience spans marketing strategy, brand, digital, analytics, customer experience and sustainability.

"I'm honoured to take on this role and am excited to help make lives better for more than 37 million customers around the world," said Chapman. "Manulife has an exceptional Global Marketing team, a trusted brand, and a clear commitment to innovation. I look forward to building on our strong foundation and working with colleagues across the company to deliver meaningful experiences and impact for our customers."

Chapman succeeds Karen Leggett, who will retire from Manulife at the end of this year, providing for a smooth leadership transition.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement-plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 39,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving more than 36 million customers. We trade as MFC on the Toronto, New York and Philippine stock exchanges and under 945 on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media Contact
Brittany Straughn
Global Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]
978-621-9116

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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