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WKN: A1J84E | ISIN: US00287Y1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AB
Tradegate
11.09.26 | 09:47
220,90 Euro
+0,59 % +1,30
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
219,60221,0010:13
219,70220,9010:14
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 20:17 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.73 per share.

The cash dividend is payable November 16, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2026.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 330 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media:

Investors:

Catherine Langel

Liz Shea

(708) 508-3524

(847) 935-2211

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.