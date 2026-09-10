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WKN: A42GY0 | ISIN: US75867H1068 | Ticker-Symbol: GU3
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:02
11,400 Euro
-1,30 % -0,150
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
REFORMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
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REFORMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,50011,80009:46
PR Newswire
10.09.2026 22:05 Uhr
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Reformation Inc.: Reformation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Net Revenue increased 24.1%
Net Income grew 79.4%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded 320 basis points to 16.4%

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reformation Inc. (NYSE: REF) (the "Company"), the sustainable women's fashion brand, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2026.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights, Compared to the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

  • Net revenue increased 24.1% to $155.2 million, driven by strength across channels
    • DTC net revenues increased 21.2%
    • Wholesale net revenues increased 48.7%
  • Gross margin expanded 230 basis points to 66.7%
  • Net income increased 79.4% to $12.4 million or $0.23 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 53.9% to $25.4 million as margin expanded 320 bps to 16.4%

"Reformation is beginning its public company journey from a position of strength. In the second quarter, we delivered 24% net revenue growth across channels and geographies alongside strong profitability," said Hali Borenstein, Chief Executive Officer. "This marks our 21st consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, reinforcing our confidence in our ability to deliver against our long-term growth algorithm. The consistency of these results reflects the enduring strength of our brand, agile merchandising model, and disciplined execution. We see significant runway ahead and believe we are well positioned to continue delivering strong, profitable growth and to create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
Net revenue increased 24.1% to $155.2 million, driven by growth across both DTC and Wholesale and Other channels. DTC net revenue grew 21.2% to $135.3 million, primarily driven by a 22.9% increase in Active Customers, partially offset by a 1.4% decline in DTC Net Revenue per Customer.

  • Active Customer growth reflected strength across both customer retention and new customer acquisition, underscoring the strength of Reformation's brand and product assortment.
  • The decline in DTC Net Revenue per Customer primarily reflects accelerated growth in new customers, who typically enter the brand at lower initial spend levels.
  • During the quarter, the Company opened four new stores, ending the period with 70 stores globally.

Wholesale and Other net revenue grew 48.7% to $19.9 million, driven by increased demand from existing wholesale partners.

International revenue increased 36.8% to $31.2 million, driven by widespread growth across our focus markets and the continued expansion of our retail footprint in France.

U.S. revenue increased 21.3% to $124.0 million, reflecting strength across channels, product categories, and growth in our Active Customer base.

Gross margin was 66.7% in the second quarter compared to 64.4% in the second quarter of 2025. The 230 basis point expansion was primarily driven by lower average tariff rates and higher average unit retail (AUR), partially offset by accelerated wholesale growth.

Total operating expenses increased 24.2% to $84.4 million, or 54.4% of net revenue, consistent with the prior-year period. Marketing expenses increased 28.8% to $14.5 million, or 9.3% of net revenue, compared to $11.3 million, or 9.0% of net revenue, in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting continued investment in customer acquisition and retention. SG&A expenses increased 23.3% to $70.0 million, or 45.1% of net revenue, compared to $56.7 million, or 45.4% of net revenue, in the prior-year period. The dollar increase was due primarily to increased shipping expenses, higher stock based compensation and new stores. The 30 basis points of SG&A improvement was the result of leverage on payroll expense and the lapping of costs associated with the relocation of its LA distribution center.

Net income increased 79.4% to $12.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.9% to $25.4 million, compared to $16.5 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin* expanded 320 basis points to 16.4%, driven by gross margin expansion and fixed cost leverage from strong revenue growth and disciplined execution.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $76.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Inventory was $81.8 million, compared to $65.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by new store openings and higher sales volume.

On June 17, 2026, the Company amended its Credit Agreement, obtaining an additional $92.0 million of term loans and extending the maturity to June 2031. Proceeds were used to fund an approximately $90.0 million dividend to shareholders, or $1.63 per share. Total debt outstanding was $246.7 million and net debt was $170.1 million at the end of the second quarter.

Full Year Fiscal 2026 Outlook
For full year fiscal 2026 the Company expects:

  • Net revenue to be in the range of $602 to $606 million, representing approximately 18.6% to 19.5% growth as compared to last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin* between 14% and 14.2%.
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $23 million to $27 million for the year, associated with 15 to 16 planned new store openings for the full year.

*Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial outlook presented in this press release and on the Company's conference call to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income margin, without unreasonable effort due to the challenge in quantifying various significant items, including, but not limited to, foreign currency fluctuations, taxes, increased tariffs, and any future restructuring and other charges and expenses.

Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss second quarter results is scheduled for today, September 10, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate, please dial 1 (877) 270-2148 or (412) 317-6060 for international callers. The conference passcode is 10211237. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, investors.thereformation.com. A replay will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Metrics
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), we reference in this press release and the accompanying tables certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization as further adjusted for stock compensation expense, transaction costs, and other costs not indicative of our ongoing core operations. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our financial performance from period to period. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered as alternatives to net income or loss or any other performance measure in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included at the end of this release. We encourage reviewing the reconciliation in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future periods, we may exclude similar items, may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items and may include other expenses, costs and non-recurring items.

Glossary
Definitions of our other operating metrics are presented below.

We define Active Customers as the total number of unique customers who have placed at least one order through our e-commerce platform or retail or outlet stores within the last rolling 12 months (excluding retail concession customers, employee orders, gift-card only orders, and face mask only orders, as purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic).

We calculate DTC Net Revenue per Customer by dividing our DTC net revenue by the number of customers counted within the period in which an item in their purchase has shipped. We believe that DTC Net Revenue per Customer is a key operating metric that reflects our ability to generate DTC net revenue from our customer base on a trailing twelve-month basis.

About Reformation
Reformation is the largest sustainable womenswear brand on the planet (that we know of, anyways). We make beautiful, timeless apparel and accessories that inspire confidence across life stages and occasions. Over the past 17 years, we've built a culturally resonant brand designed to challenge retail conventions. Our business model pairs a smart approach to merchandising with a responsive supply chain, allowing us to consistently deliver covetable, on-trend products to more than one million active customers. As of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, Reformation operated 70 retail stores across the US, UK, Canada and France, and currently serves more than 150 countries around the world through its e-commerce platform.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release and the related conference call and communications contain statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of management about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release and related communications, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, future financial or operating performance and may be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "might", "anticipates", "continue", "estimate", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "runway", the negative of these words, or similar words, phrases or terms of expression that concern Reformation's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.Forward looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and reflect management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our runway and ability to deliver growth and long-term value, statements regarding our long-term growth algorithm and growth strategy, including our plans for expanding distribution and international expansion and the number of planned new store openings, statements regarding the expected drivers of growth and statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance for the full year 2026. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to: our ability to attract new customers and retain returning customers; our ability to maintain and enhance the value and reputation of our brand; the effect of tariffs imposed by the U.S. government or a global trade war; our ability to anticipate and respond to changing consumer preferences; our ability to accurately forecast customer demand; our ability to effectively manage our growth; our ability to grow our e-commerce and retail channels and execute our expansion into new markets; the risks associated with leasing property; our ability to achieve the sustainability targets and goals that we have announced; our expectations regarding sustainability initiatives; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our reliance on suppliers to provide materials and to produce our products; our dependence on key suppliers; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and any costs associated therewith; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on July 30, 2026 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period covered by this earnings release once filed, and our other filings made with the SEC from time to time. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement in this press release or related communications speaks only as of the date made and Reformation assumes no obligation and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

REFORMATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

13 and 26 Weeks Ended June 27, 2026 and June 28, 2025

(Unaudited)



13 Weeks Ended


26 Weeks Ended









(in thousands except share and per share data)

June 27,
2026


June 28,
2025


June 27,
2026


June 28,
2025









Net revenue

$ 155,233


$ 125,073


$ 267,533


$ 211,164

Cost of goods sold

51,761


44,507


85,064


78,720

Gross profit

103,472


80,566


182,469


132,444

Operating expenses








Marketing expenses

14,490


11,250


23,942


19,792

Selling, general and administrative expense

69,958


56,728


152,342


103,971

Total operating expenses

84,448


67,978


176,284


123,763

Income from operations

19,024


12,588


6,185


8,681

Other (expense) income








Interest expense

(3,543)


(4,035)


(6,814)


(8,187)

Interest income

185


414


498


1,069

Other income, net

1,439


308


1,183


235

Total other (expense) income

(1,919)


(3,313)


(5,133)


(6,883)

Income before income taxes

17,105


9,275


1,052


1,798

Income tax provision

4,697


2,360


792


434

Net income

12,408


6,915


260


1,364

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax








Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax

(380)


562


(562)


703

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 12,028


$ 7,477


$ (302)


$ 2,067

Earnings per share








Basic

$ 0.25


$ 0.14


$ 0.01


$ 0.03

Diluted

$ 0.23


$ 0.13


$ -


$ 0.03

Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation








Basic

49,792,130


49,784,463


49,790,125


49,784,463

Diluted

52,948,297


51,273,182


52,051,023


51,247,897

REFORMATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)


(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 27,
2026


December 27,
2025





Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76,627


$ 65,473

Accounts receivable, net

18,584


18,407

IEEPA tariff receivable

10,921


-

Inventories

81,766


60,640

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

22,861


16,393

Total current assets

210,759


160,913

Property and equipment, net

89,225


83,346

Right-of-use assets

176,941


167,695

Intangible assets, net

977


1,396

Trade name

309,100


309,100

Goodwill

209,421


209,421

Other noncurrent assets

8,733


5,996

Total assets

1,005,156


937,867

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Accounts payable

$ 6,303


$ 7,656

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

72,285


66,828

Recapitalization dividend payable

29,056


-

Current lease liabilities

16,835


16,670

Current portion of long-term debt

1,606


8,250

Deferred revenue

7,601


6,740

Total current liabilities

133,686


106,144

Long-term debt, net of current portion

239,923


147,724

Noncurrent lease liabilities

176,948


166,837

Deferred income tax liabilities

68,568


68,072

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

3,548


3,064

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,754


5,229

Total liabilities

628,427


497,070

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)




Stockholders' equity




Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 107,025,000 shares authorized as of June 27,
2026 and December 27, 2025; 49,793,037 and 49,784,379 shares issued and
outstanding as of June 27, 2026 and December 27, 2025, respectively

5


5

Additional paid-in capital

375,957


358,274

Retained earnings

1,304


82,493

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(537)


25

Total stockholders' equity

376,729


440,797

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,005,156


$ 937,867

REFORMATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)



26 Weeks Ended





(in thousands)

June 27,
2026


June 28,
2025

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income

$ 260


$ 1,364

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities




Depreciation of property and equipment

7,988


5,458

Change in operating lease right-of-use assets

10,545


8,820

Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets

419


419

Amortization of debt issuance costs

551


565

Deferred income taxes

498


(473)

Stock-based compensation expense

24,378


568

Other

-


45

Increase (decrease) in cash due to changes in operating assets and liabilities




Accounts receivable

(309)


(4,748)

IEEPA tariff receivable

(10,921)


-

Inventories

(21,248)


(12,947)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(6,785)


(2,987)

Other noncurrent assets

(286)


(1,803)

Accounts payable

(1,254)


(5,194)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,633


5,080

Operating lease liabilities

(9,337)


(9,250)

Deferred revenue

1,370


755

Other noncurrent liabilities

524


118

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

26


(14,210)

Cash flows from investing activities




Purchases of property and equipment

(13,216)


(21,060)

Net cash used in investing activities

(13,216)


(21,060)

Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from exercise of stock options

50


-

Proceeds from term loan, net of lender fees

89,211


-

Repayments on term loan

(4,125)


(2,023)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(209)


-

Payment of offering costs

(1,038)


-

Payment of dividends declared

(59,066)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

24,823


(2,023)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(479)


777

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

11,154


(36,516)

Cash and cash equivalents




Beginning of the period

65,473


87,678

End of the period

$ 76,627


$ 51,162

Supplemental cash flow information




Cash paid during the year for




Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 4,148


$ 4,593

Interest

6,133


6,992

Noncash financing and investing activities




Recapitalization dividend accrued but not paid

29,056


-

Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued

expenses and other current liabilities

927


1,913

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for

operating lease liabilities

19,986


39,683

REFORMATION

CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DATA

(Unaudited)



13 Weeks Ended


26 Weeks Ended

(in thousands)

June 27,
2026


June 28,
2025


June 27,
2026


June 28,
2025









United States

$ 123,986


$ 102,229


$ 216,423


$ 175,138

Rest of the world

31,247


22,844


51,110


36,026

Net revenue

$ 155,233


$ 125,073


$ 267,533


$ 211,164



13 Weeks Ended


26 Weeks Ended









(in thousands)

June 27,
2026


June 28,
2025


June 27,
2026


June 28,
2025









Direct-to-consumer (DTC)

$ 135,324


$ 111,682


$ 233,749


$ 186,378

Wholesale and other

19,909


13,391


33,784


24,786

Net revenue

$ 155,233


$ 125,073


$ 267,533


$ 211,164

REFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)



13 Weeks Ended


26 Weeks Ended


June 27, 2026


June 28, 2025


June 27, 2026


June 28, 2025


($ in thousands)


($ in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

12,408



$

6,915



$

260



$

1,364


Interest and other expense (income)


1,919




3,313




5,133




6,883


Provision for income taxes


4,697




2,360




792




434


Depreciation and amortization


4,245




3,015




8,407




5,876


Stock-based compensation expense(1)


1,795




259




25,866




568


Transaction costs(2)


-




393




375




768


Legal costs(3)


349




149




420




162


Other one-time costs(4)


10




112




26




139


Adjusted EBITDA

$

25,423



$

16,516



$

41,279



$

16,194


















Net revenue

$

155,233



$

125,073



$

267,533



$

211,164


Net income margin


8.0

%



5.5

%



0.1

%



0.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin


16.4

%



13.2

%



15.4

%



7.7

%














(1)

Represents non-cash expenses primarily related to equity-based compensation programs, which may vary significantly from period to period depending on various factors including the timing, number, and the valuation of awards granted, vesting of awards including the satisfaction of performance conditions, modifications or settlements of awards, and the impact of repurchases of awards from employees.

(2)

Represents costs incurred in connection with pursuing various strategic alternatives, including legal and accounting costs directly attributable to preparing for an IPO, and other strategic sell side and investment alternatives.

(3)

Represents one-time legal costs and settlements.

(4)

Represents one-time costs directly attributable to activities that are not indicative of our ongoing core operations, including, but not limited to, system implementation and duplicative expenses associated with store relocation.

SOURCE Reformation Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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