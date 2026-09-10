Thor Industries, Inc.: Thor Industries Announces Additional Leadership Changes Pertaining To The Strategic Evolution Of Its North American Rv Operating Model

ELKHART, Ind., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO), the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles, today announced further leadership changes as a part of the previously announced evolution of its North American RV operating model to amplify the identified benefits of this evolution across our North American RV companies.

Effective immediately, Ken Walters, President of Jayco and leader of the Jayco and Tiffin Motorhomes group, will assume the role of President of North American RV operations. Walters will report to THOR executive management in Elkhart and will coordinate North American RV operations across all of THOR's operating companies as they implement and build upon the initiatives of THOR's North American RV Group operating model. Nic Martin, Vice President of Sales at Jayco, will become President of Jayco. Martin brings an extensive background to the role in the sales and operations of Jayco and is well positioned to keep Jayco on its successful path within the industry.

"Ken has done an outstanding job as President of Jayco, guiding a highly respected towable and motorized brand through a difficult market while putting dealers and retail customers first. Early successes of the Jayco and Tiffin Motorhomes group are promising, and we are eager to amplify those successes across all of our North American RV entities," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of THOR.

As THOR's leadership teams within the previously announced two RV groups evaluated their approach to achieving benefits of consolidation, it became clear that unified coordination of execution across North American RV would bring the enterprise more benefits on an accelerated timeline. For THOR going forward, there will be three distinct operating groups: North American RV, European, and Supply.

"We are proud of the work that our leadership teams have done as we work towards achieving the objectives of our evolved North American RV operating model and begin realizing its expected benefits," stated Bob Martin. "Our structure has been decentralized for decades, so this is an involved process but one with potentially significant benefits and cost savings as its outcome. As our leadership teams within the two RV groups worked through the evaluation phase of this process during the previous two quarters, it became clear to us that we could achieve a greater magnitude of benefits with additional coordination across all of our RV companies that will position THOR to deliver positive benefits for our dealer partners and retail customers, address affordability and enhance our margin profile."

To further advance this objective of amplifying benefits across our North American RV group, Mike Ritchie, Vice President of Finance at Jayco, will become CFO of North American RV operations. Ritchie will fill a pivotal role with a focus on financial performance and aligning synergistic initiatives across the THOR North American RV operations. Ritchie will continue to report to Colleen Zuhl, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of THOR. Walters and Ritchie will remain heavily involved with the operational and financial performance of the North American RV group at the local level, ensuring operational excellence and the successful implementation of key initiatives.

Trey Miller, Vice President of Marketing at Jayco, will be promoted to Chief Marketing Officer of the THOR North American RV operations. Prior to joining Jayco, Miller served in lead marketing positions with both Dometic and Stag Parkway. In his new role, Miller will be the manager of the marketing teams across the THOR North American RV operations.

Additionally, Troy James, currently the Chief Operating Officer of the Thor Motor Coach and Keystone group, will become President of Keystone. James brings an extensive operational background to the role, with both North American and European sales and operational experience. James will continue his focus of enhancing organizational performance and reestablishing Keystone's prominent position within the industry.

"We are extremely excited about the direction that our North American RV operating model has taken," said Todd Woelfer, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of THOR. "Our operating companies have taken this challenge head-on and identified a path towards enhanced synergies and structural improvements that further the alignment of our operating companies. We are focused on realizing the benefits of our evolved operating model, driving out costs within the Company to strengthen our earnings profile and continue leading the industry in addressing the affordability concerns of RV retail customers. We will not simply stand by and pass rising costs on to pressured retail customers and dealers while waiting for an inflection at the retail level. We believe it is essential to our long-term positioning to prioritize the health of the retail market rather than abdicate responsibility. The strength of our leadership teams and the initiatives we are implementing will make us a key component of the solutions to the challenges facing our industry."

About THOR Industries, Inc.

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.

For more information on the Company and its products, please go to www.thorindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made based on management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future and anticipated developments and their effects upon THOR, and inherently involve uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. We cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. Factors which could cause materially different results include, among others: the impact of inflation on the cost of our products as well as on general consumer demand; the effect of raw material and commodity price fluctuations, including the impact of tariffs, and/or raw material, commodity or chassis supply constraints; the impact of war, military conflict, terrorism and/or cyber-attacks, including state-sponsored or ransom attacks; the impact of sudden or significant adverse changes in the cost and/or availability of energy or fuel, including those caused by geopolitical events, on our costs of operation, on raw material prices, on our suppliers, on our independent dealers or on retail customers; the dependence on a small group of suppliers for certain components used in production, including chassis; interest rates and interest rate fluctuations and their potential impact on the general economy and, specifically, on our independent dealers and consumers and our profitability; the ability to ramp production up or down quickly in response to rapid changes in demand or market share while also managing associated costs, including labor-related costs and production capacity costs; the level and magnitude of warranty and recall claims incurred; the ability of our suppliers to financially support any defects in their products; the financial health of our independent dealers and their ability to successfully manage through various economic conditions; legislative, trade, regulatory and tax law and/or policy developments including their potential impact on our independent dealers, retail customers or on our suppliers; the costs of compliance with governmental regulation; the impact of an adverse outcome or conclusion related to current or future litigation or regulatory audits or investigations; public perception of and the costs related to environmental, social and governance matters; legal and compliance issues including those that may arise in conjunction with recently completed transactions; the ability to realize anticipated benefits of strategic realignments or other reorganizational actions; the level of consumer confidence and the level of discretionary consumer spending; the impact of exchange rate fluctuations; restrictive lending practices which could negatively impact our independent dealers and/or retail consumers; management changes; the success of new and existing products and services; the ability to maintain strong brands and develop innovative products that meet consumer demands; changes in consumer preferences; the risks associated with acquisitions, including: the pace and successful closing of an acquisition, the integration and financial impact thereof, the level of achievement of anticipated operating synergies from acquisitions, the potential for unknown or understated liabilities related to acquisitions, the potential loss of existing customers of acquisitions and our ability to retain key management personnel of acquired companies; a shortage of necessary personnel for production and increasing labor costs and related employee benefits to attract and retain production personnel in times of high demand; the loss or reduction of sales to key independent dealers, and stocking level decisions of our independent dealers; disruption of the delivery of units to independent dealers or the disruption of delivery of raw materials, including chassis, to our facilities; increasing costs for freight and transportation; the ability to protect our information technology systems, including confidential and personal information, from data breaches, cyber-attacks and/or network disruptions; asset impairment charges; competition; the impact of losses under repurchase agreements; the impact of the strength of the U.S. dollar on international demand for products priced in U.S. dollars; general economic, market, public health and political conditions in the various countries in which our products are produced and/or sold; the impact of adverse weather conditions and/or weather-related events; the impact of changing emissions and other related climate change regulations in the various jurisdictions in which our products are produced, used and/or sold; changes to our investment and capital allocation strategies or other facets of our strategic plan; and changes in market liquidity conditions, credit ratings and other factors that may impact our access to future funding and the cost of debt.

These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2026 and in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2025.

We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release or to reflect any change in our expectations after the date hereof or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

SOURCE Thor Industries, Inc.