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WKN: A3DTM9 | ISIN: US1630752038 | Ticker-Symbol: 0C9
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 09:03
3,260 Euro
+15,60 % +0,440
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Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
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CHEETAH MOBILE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
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3,2603,36010:16
3,2603,36007:30
PR Newswire
11.09.2026 04:36 Uhr
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Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

  • Services of cloud and AI infrastructure revenue increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter, accounting for 72.8% of Global Enterprise Services revenue and 22.2% of total revenues and making a positive contribution to the adjusted operating results of Global Enterprise Services.
  • Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter, accounting for 20.5% of total revenues.

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were RMB266.1 million (US$39.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 9.9% year over year and an increase of 2.7% quarter over quarter.
    • Advertising agency services revenue, which is included in the Global Enterprise Services segment, decreased 70.0% year over year and 15.0% quarter over quarter to RMB22.0 million, primarily due to changes in rebate policies implemented by a major global advertising platform. Its contribution to total revenues declined to 8.3% from 24.9% in the same period last year. Revenues excluding advertising agency services were RMB244.1 million, increasing approximately 10.1% year over year and 4.7% quarter over quarter. The decline in advertising agency services revenue was a significant factor in the year-over-year increase in the Company's operating loss in the second quarter of 2026.
    • In the Global Enterprise Services segment, revenues from services of cloud and AI infrastructure increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter to RMB59.1 million, accounting for 72.8% of Global Enterprise Services revenue and 22.2% of total revenues, compared with approximately 10.9% of total revenues in the same period last year. The increase was driven by growing demand from enterprises expanding overseas for cloud resources, computing power and AI model services.
    • Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter to RMB54.5 million, accounting for 20.5% of total revenues, driven by an increase in sales volume of our robotic products. The year-over-year increase benefited from the contribution of UFACTORY, a provider of lightweight robotic arms acquired by the Company on July 29, 2025.
    • Internet value-added services revenue, which is included in the Internet Services segment, increased 6.7% year over year and 2.9% quarter over quarter to RMB101.2 million, accounting for 77.6% of segment revenue, and 38.0% of total revenues, due to increase in user base and distribution channels.

Balance Sheet

  • As of June 30, 2026, the Company had RMB1,271.0 million (US$187.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents.

Management Commentary

Fu Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "During the second quarter, we continued to evolve our business mix, with revenue from services of cloud and AI infrastructure within Global Enterprise Services growing 83.1% year over year, driven by demand from enterprises expanding overseas for cloud and AI infrastructure services, accounting for 22.2% total revenues in the quarter. Gross billings[1] from services of cloud and AI infrastructure exceeded RMB500 million during the quarter, compared with about RMB200 million in the same period last year and about RMB300 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the rapid expansion of customer demand and business scale. Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and accounted for 20.5% of total revenues in the quarter, with new initiatives such as smart mobility beginning to contribute revenue. The growth of these AI-related businesses underscores the progress of our AI-driven transformation.

Internet Services remained a stable foundation for our business. Internet value-added services revenue increased both year over year and sequentially and represented 77.6% of segment revenue. While advertising agency services revenue within Global Enterprise Services remained under pressure, growth in services of cloud and AI infrastructure and Robotics and others supported the Company's return to sequential revenue growth while strengthening our foundation for future growth."

[1] Gross billings from services of cloud and AI infrastructure is an operating metric representing the aggregate monetary value of customers' consumption of public cloud resources and AI model tokens provided or arranged by the Company during the relevant period.

Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Second-quarter revenue increased 2.7% sequentially. Operating loss was RMB33.6 million, compared with RMB28.3 million in the previous quarter, while non-GAAP operating loss remained relatively stable at RMB25.6 million, compared with RMB22.5 million in the previous quarter.

The sequential movement in non-GAAP operating loss reflected higher adjusted operating profit in Internet Services, offset by lower adjusted operating profit in Global Enterprise Services resulting from lower advertising agency services revenue, as well as a wider adjusted operating loss in Robotics and others. Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services increased 14.2% year over year and 67.2% sequentially, with adjusted operating margin improving to 19.4%. Services of cloud and AI infrastructure continued to scale rapidly. However, the growth of cloud and AI infrastructure services partially offset the negative impact of lower advertising agency services revenue on the segment's adjusted operating profit. We ended the quarter with US$187.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing us with the flexibility to invest prudently in our AI and robotics businesses."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased 9.9% year over year and increased 2.7% quarter over quarter to RMB266.1 million (US$39.2 million).

  • Internet Services revenue decreased 17.3% year over year and 3.4% quarter over quarter to RMB130.5 million (US$19.2 million).
    • Within the segment, internet value-added services revenue increased 6.7% year over year and 2.9% quarter over quarter to RMB101.2 million, accounting for 77.6% of segment revenue.
    • Online advertising revenue decreased 53.5% year over year and 20.2% quarter over quarter to RMB29.3 million, accounting for 22.4% of segment revenue.
  • Global Enterprise Services revenue decreased 23.3% year over year and increased 11.5% quarter over quarter to RMB81.1 million (US$12.0 million).
    • Services of cloud and AI infrastructure revenue, which is included in this segment, increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter to RMB59.1 million, accounting for 72.8% of segment revenue.
    • Advertising agency services revenue decreased 70.0% year over year and 15.0% quarter over quarter to RMB22.0 million, accounting for 27.2% of segment revenue.
  • Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter to RMB54.5 million (US$8.0 million).

Operating loss was RMB33.6 million (US$5.0 million), compared with RMB11.1 million in the same period last year and RMB28.3 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB25.6 million (US$3.8 million), compared with RMB2.1 million in the same period last year and RMB22.5 million in the first quarter of 2026. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected lower advertising agency services revenue within the Global Enterprise Services segment.

  • Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services was RMB25.4 million, increasing by 14.2% year over year and 67.2% quarter over quarter. Adjusted operating margin for the segment expanded to 19.4%, compared with 14.1% in the same period last year and 11.3% in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Adjusted operating profit from Global Enterprise Services was RMB9.3 million, decreasing by 80.7% year over year and 32.0% quarter over quarter, primarily reflecting lower advertising agency services revenue. The continued strong growth of services of cloud and AI infrastructure provided a positive contribution to the segment's adjusted operating results.

  • Adjusted operating loss from Robotics and others was RMB34.0 million, narrowing by 35.5% from RMB52.7 million in the same period last year, but widening from RMB26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, as the Company continued to invest in the development and commercialization of its robotics businesses.

Conference Call Information

Cheetah Mobile's management will hold an earnings conference call at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 11, 2026, Beijing Time (11:30 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time).

Main Conference:
Tencent Meeting ID: 175-882-665

Meeting Link: https://cmcm.meeting.tencent.com/dm/3QuXIZPgSezq

Dial-in Numbers:
United States: +1 4153389272
Mainland China: +86 (0)755 36550000
Hong Kong: +852 30088359

English Interpretation:
Tencent Meeting ID: 845-329-676

Meeting Link: https://cmcm.meeting.tencent.com/dm/t07drnN5B7fM

Dial-in Numbers:
United States: +1 4153389272
Mainland China: +86 (0)755 36550000
Hong Kong Toll Free: +852 30088359

Exchange Rate

Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, AI agent products, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, services of cloud and AI infrastructure to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's growth strategies, ability to retain and increase its user base, expand its offerings, monetize its platform, and future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition; expected changes in revenues and expenses; and general economic and business conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, as well as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 13811591550
Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of


December 31, 2025


June 30, 2026


RMB


RMB


USD

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

1,506,625


1,270,969


187,318

Short-term investments

9,527


445


66

Accounts receivable, net

468,058


689,708


101,650

Prepayments and other current assets, net

1,154,774


1,170,431


172,498

Due from related parties, net

94,821


134,754


19,860

Total current assets

3,233,805


3,266,307


481,392







Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

40,238


40,730


6,003

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,833


17,828


2,628

Intangible assets, net

54,069


48,191


7,102

Goodwill

460,034


460,034


67,801

Long-term investments

688,459


600,054


88,437

Deferred tax assets

112,913


117,674


17,343

Other non-current assets

77,521


89,403


13,176

Total non-current assets

1,450,067


1,373,914


202,490







Total assets

4,683,872


4,640,221


683,882







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities:






Bank Loans

-


2,900


427

Accounts payable

211,689


413,198


60,898

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,264,659


2,163,995


318,933

Due to related parties

18,613


25,199


3,714

Income tax payable

54,430


56,356


8,306

Total current liabilities

2,549,391


2,661,648


392,278







Non-current liabilities:






Deferred tax liabilities

21,711


20,555


3,029

Other non-current liabilities

154,422


155,175


22,870

Total non-current liabilities

176,133


175,730


25,899







Total liabilities

2,725,524


2,837,378


418,177







Mezzanine equity:






Redeemable noncontrolling interests

197,560


200,903


29,609







Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

254


257


38

Additional paid-in capital

2,736,117


2,739,942


403,817

Accumulated deficit

(1,490,947)


(1,603,338)


(236,303)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

362,245


297,692


43,874

Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders' equity

1,607,669


1,434,553


211,426

Noncontrolling interests

153,119


167,387


24,670







Total shareholders' equity

1,760,788


1,601,940


236,096







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity

4,683,872


4,640,221


683,882

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)




For The Three Months Ended


For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues


295,218


266,115


39,220


554,224


525,108


77,391

Internet Services


157,837


130,474


19,229


316,978


265,479


39,127

Global Enterprise Services


105,788


81,134


11,958


187,085


153,884


22,680

Robotics and others


31,593


54,507


8,033


50,161


105,745


15,584

Cost of revenues (a)


(70,426)


(97,490)


(14,368)


(139,931)


(189,921)


(27,991)

Gross profit


224,792


168,625


24,852


414,293


335,187


49,400














Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a)


(67,083)


(58,764)


(8,661)


(128,327)


(116,486)


(17,168)

Selling and marketing (a)


(102,434)


(74,654)


(11,003)


(207,272)


(146,368)


(21,572)

General and administrative (a)


(66,627)


(68,735)


(10,130)


(119,251)


(134,871)


(19,878)

Other operating income/(expense)


289


(67)


(10)


2,959


655


97

Total operating income and expenses


(235,855)


(202,220)


(29,804)


(451,891)


(397,070)


(58,521)














Operating loss


(11,063)


(33,595)


(4,952)


(37,598)


(61,883)


(9,121)

Other income/(expenses):













Interest income, net


9,980


3,201


472


15,585


6,623


976

Foreign exchange gains


6,349


20,764


3,060


7,999


40,016


5,898

Other expense, net


(17,844)


(68,707)


(10,126)


(21,853)


(67,386)


(9,931)














Loss before income taxes


(12,578)


(78,337)


(11,546)


(35,867)


(82,630)


(12,178)

Income tax expenses


(3,865)


(8,199)


(1,208)


(8,685)


(15,822)


(2,332)

Net loss


(16,443)


(86,536)


(12,754)


(44,552)


(98,452)


(14,510)

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests


6,200


8,375


1,234


11,448


13,939


2,054

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders


(22,643)


(94,911)


(13,988)


(56,000)


(112,391)


(16,564)














Net loss per share













Basic


(0.0162)


(0.0619)


(0.0091)


(0.0397)


(0.0745)


(0.0110)

Diluted


(0.0163)


(0.0620)


(0.0091)


(0.0398)


(0.0747)


(0.0110)














Net loss per ADS













Basic


(0.8116)


(3.0927)


(0.4550)


(1.9861)


(3.7245)


(0.5500)

Diluted


(0.8152)


(3.1003)


(0.4550)


(1.9923)


(3.7337)


(0.5500)














Weighted average number of shares
outstanding













Basic


1,518,381,903


1,553,878,937


1,553,878,937


1,517,084,516


1,552,927,613


1,552,927,613

Diluted


1,518,381,903


1,553,878,937


1,553,878,937


1,517,084,516


1,552,927,613


1,552,927,613

Weighted average number of ADSs
outstanding













Basic


30,367,638


31,077,579


31,077,579


30,341,690


31,058,552


31,058,552

Diluted


30,367,638


31,077,579


31,077,579


30,341,690


31,058,552


31,058,552














Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments


(7,643)


(31,282)


(4,610)


(7,915)


(62,442)


(9,203)

Unrealized gains/(loss) on available-for-sale
securities, net


188


(4,348)


(641)


2,848


(3,763)


(555)

Other comprehensive loss


(7,455)


(35,630)


(5,251)


(5,067)


(66,205)


(9,758)

Total comprehensive loss


(23,898)


(122,166)


(18,005)


(49,619)


(164,657)


(24,268)

Less: Total comprehensive income
attributable to
noncontrolling interests


7,113


7,556


1,114


13,775


12,287


1,811

Total comprehensive loss attributable
to Cheetah Mobile shareholders


(31,011)


(129,722)


(19,119)


(63,394)


(176,944)


(26,079)



For The Three Months Ended


For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026

(a) Share-based compensation expenses


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Cost of revenues


5


-


-


10


-


-

Research and development


62


1,197


176


358


2,129


314

Selling and marketing


229


521


77


300


1,026


151

General and administrative


2,065


3,953


583


7,277


5,997


884

Total


2,361


5,671


836


7,945


9,152


1,349

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

Revenues

266,115

-

-

266,115

39,220


525,108

-

-

525,108

77,391

Cost of revenues

(97,490)

-

-

(97,490)

(14,368)


(189,921)

-

-

(189,921)

(27,991)

Gross profit

168,625

-

-

168,625

24,852


335,187

-

-

335,187

49,400













Research and development

(58,764)

1,197

232

(57,335)

(8,451)


(116,486)

2,129

463

(113,894)

(16,786)

Selling and marketing

(74,654)

521

2,071

(72,062)

(10,621)


(146,368)

1,026

4,141

(141,201)

(20,811)

General and administrative

(68,735)

3,953

-

(64,782)

(9,547)


(134,871)

5,997

-

(128,874)

(18,994)

Other operating (expense)/income, net

(67)

-

-

(67)

(10)


655

-

-

655

97

Total operating income and expenses

(202,220)

5,671

2,303

(194,246)

(28,629)


(397,070)

9,152

4,604

(383,314)

(56,494)













Operating loss

(33,595)

5,671

2,303

(25,621)

(3,777)


(61,883)

9,152

4,604

(48,127)

(7,094)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders

(94,911)

5,671

2,303

(86,937)

(12,813)


(112,391)

9,152

4,604

(98,635)

(14,537)













Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0620)

0.0036

0.0015

(0.0569)



(0.0747)

0.0059

0.0030

(0.0658)


Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(3.1003)

0.1800

0.0753

(2.8450)



(3.7337)

0.2950

0.1487

(3.2900)


Diluted losses per ADS (USD)

(0.4550)

0.0265

0.0111

(0.4193)



(0.5500)

0.0435

0.0219

(0.4849)



For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


GAAP

Share-based

Amortization of

Non-GAAP


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


Result

Compensation

intangible assets*

Result


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB


RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Revenues

295,218

-

-

295,218


554,224

-

-

554,224

Cost of revenues

(70,426)

5

-

(70,421)


(139,931)

10

-

(139,921)

Gross profit

224,792

5

-

224,797


414,293

10

-

414,303











Research and development

(67,083)

62

6,156

(60,865)


(128,327)

358

12,312

(115,657)

Selling and marketing

(102,434)

229

469

(101,736)


(207,272)

300

938

(206,034)

General and administrative

(66,627)

2,065

-

(64,562)


(119,251)

7,277

-

(111,974)

Other operating income, net

289

-

-

289


2,959

-

-

2,959

Total operating income and expenses

(235,855)

2,356

6,625

(226,874)


(451,891)

7,935

13,250

(430,706)











Operating loss

(11,063)

2,361

6,625

(2,077)


(37,598)

7,945

13,250

(16,403)

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders

(22,643)

2,361

6,625

(13,657)


(56,000)

7,945

13,250

(34,805)











Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.0163)

0.0016

0.0043

(0.0104)


(0.0398)

0.0052

0.0086

(0.0260)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(0.8152)

0.0800

0.2152

(0.5200)


(1.9923)

0.2600

0.4323

(1.3000)

* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Information about Segment

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)




For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026



Internet Services


Global Enterprise Services


Robotics and others


Consolidated


Internet Services


Global Enterprise Services


Robotics and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues from external customers


130,474


81,134


54,507


266,115


39,220


265,479


153,884


105,745


525,108


77,391

Inter-segment revenues


347


13,324


-


13,671


2,015


347


24,454


-


24,801


3,655






















Segment revenue


130,821


94,458


54,507


279,786


41,235


265,826


178,338


105,745


549,909


81,046

Elimination of inter-segment revenue








(13,671)


(2,015)








(24,801)


(3,655)

Consolidated Revenues








266,115


39,220








525,108


77,391

Operating Costs and expenses





















Cost of revenues(i)


31,081


40,373


36,616






60,238


84,313


63,074





Selling and marketing(i)


33,373


17,727


19,038






73,022


26,907


38,785





Research and development(i)


29,325


1,050


28,640






58,317


1,428


55,782





Other segment items(i)


11,641


25,959


4,174






33,652


42,588


8,935





Adjusted operating income/(losses)


25,401


9,349


(33,961)


789


116


40,597


23,102


(60,831)


2,868


423

Unallocated amounts-share based compensations








5,671


836








9,152


1,349

Unallocated amounts-corporate expense








28,713


4,232








55,599


8,195

Operating loss








(33,595)


(4,952)








(61,883)


(9,121)

Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)





















Interest income, net








3,201


472








6,623


976

Foreign exchange gains, net








20,764


3,060








40,016


5,898

Other expense, net








(68,707)


(10,126)








(67,386)


(9,931)

Loss before income taxes








(78,337)


(11,546)








(82,630)


(12,178)



For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Internet Services


Global Enterprise Services


Robotics and others


Consolidated


Internet Services


Global Enterprise Services


Robotics and others


Consolidated



RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB

Revenues from external
customers


157,837


105,788


31,593


295,218


316,978


187,085


50,161


554,224

Inter-segment revenues


-


8,982


-


8,982


-


17,503


-


17,503


















Segment revenue


157,837


114,770


31,593


304,200


316,978


204,588


50,161


571,727

Elimination of inter-segment
revenue








(8,982)








(17,503)

Consolidated Revenues








295,218








554,224

Operating Costs and
expenses

















Cost of revenues(i)


26,315


29,119


22,046




49,307


57,436


46,532



Selling and marketing(i)


62,119


19,501


17,843




129,615


34,283


37,874



Research and development(i)


33,409


1,911


31,752




66,252


3,170


58,131



Other segment items(i)


13,744


15,841


12,626




24,947


19,238


22,971



Adjusted operating income/(losses)


22,250


48,398


(52,674)


17,974


46,857


90,461


(115,347)


21,971

Unallocated amounts-share
based compensations








2,361








7,945

Unallocated amounts-
corporate expense








26,676








51,624

Operating loss








(11,063)








(37,598)

Reconciliation of segment
profit/(loss)

















Interest income, net








9,980








15,585

Foreign exchange gains, net








6,349








7,999

Other expense, net








(17,844)








(21,853)

Loss before income taxes








(12,578)








(35,867)

(i) Share-based compensations and certain corporate expenses were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))




For The Three Months Ended


For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2026


June 30, 2026



RMB


RMB


USD


RMB


RMB


USD

Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
shareholders


(22,643)


(94,911)


(13,988)


(56,000)


(112,391)


(16,564)

Add:













Income tax expenses


3,865


8,199


1,208


8,685


15,822


2,332

Interest income, net


(9,980)


(3,201)


(472)


(15,585)


(6,623)


(976)

Depreciation and other amortization


10,757


6,969


1,027


20,539


13,433


1,980

Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interests


6,200


8,375


1,234


11,448


13,939


2,054

Other expense, net


11,495


47,943


7,066


13,854


27,370


4,033

Share-based compensation


2,361


5,671


836


7,945


9,152


1,349

Adjusted EBITDA


2,055


(20,955)


(3,089)


(9,114)


(39,298)


(5,792)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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