Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

- Services of cloud and AI infrastructure revenue increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter, accounting for 72.8% of Global Enterprise Services revenue and 22.2% of total revenues and making a positive contribution to the adjusted operating results of Global Enterprise Services.
- Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter, accounting for 20.5% of total revenues.
BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.
Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB266.1 million (US$39.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 9.9% year over year and an increase of 2.7% quarter over quarter.
- Advertising agency services revenue, which is included in the Global Enterprise Services segment, decreased 70.0% year over year and 15.0% quarter over quarter to RMB22.0 million, primarily due to changes in rebate policies implemented by a major global advertising platform. Its contribution to total revenues declined to 8.3% from 24.9% in the same period last year. Revenues excluding advertising agency services were RMB244.1 million, increasing approximately 10.1% year over year and 4.7% quarter over quarter. The decline in advertising agency services revenue was a significant factor in the year-over-year increase in the Company's operating loss in the second quarter of 2026.
- In the Global Enterprise Services segment, revenues from services of cloud and AI infrastructure increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter to RMB59.1 million, accounting for 72.8% of Global Enterprise Services revenue and 22.2% of total revenues, compared with approximately 10.9% of total revenues in the same period last year. The increase was driven by growing demand from enterprises expanding overseas for cloud resources, computing power and AI model services.
- Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter to RMB54.5 million, accounting for 20.5% of total revenues, driven by an increase in sales volume of our robotic products. The year-over-year increase benefited from the contribution of UFACTORY, a provider of lightweight robotic arms acquired by the Company on July 29, 2025.
- Internet value-added services revenue, which is included in the Internet Services segment, increased 6.7% year over year and 2.9% quarter over quarter to RMB101.2 million, accounting for 77.6% of segment revenue, and 38.0% of total revenues, due to increase in user base and distribution channels.
Balance Sheet
- As of June 30, 2026, the Company had RMB1,271.0 million (US$187.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents.
Management Commentary
Fu Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "During the second quarter, we continued to evolve our business mix, with revenue from services of cloud and AI infrastructure within Global Enterprise Services growing 83.1% year over year, driven by demand from enterprises expanding overseas for cloud and AI infrastructure services, accounting for 22.2% total revenues in the quarter. Gross billings[1] from services of cloud and AI infrastructure exceeded RMB500 million during the quarter, compared with about RMB200 million in the same period last year and about RMB300 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the rapid expansion of customer demand and business scale. Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and accounted for 20.5% of total revenues in the quarter, with new initiatives such as smart mobility beginning to contribute revenue. The growth of these AI-related businesses underscores the progress of our AI-driven transformation.
Internet Services remained a stable foundation for our business. Internet value-added services revenue increased both year over year and sequentially and represented 77.6% of segment revenue. While advertising agency services revenue within Global Enterprise Services remained under pressure, growth in services of cloud and AI infrastructure and Robotics and others supported the Company's return to sequential revenue growth while strengthening our foundation for future growth."
[1] Gross billings from services of cloud and AI infrastructure is an operating metric representing the aggregate monetary value of customers' consumption of public cloud resources and AI model tokens provided or arranged by the Company during the relevant period.
Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Second-quarter revenue increased 2.7% sequentially. Operating loss was RMB33.6 million, compared with RMB28.3 million in the previous quarter, while non-GAAP operating loss remained relatively stable at RMB25.6 million, compared with RMB22.5 million in the previous quarter.
The sequential movement in non-GAAP operating loss reflected higher adjusted operating profit in Internet Services, offset by lower adjusted operating profit in Global Enterprise Services resulting from lower advertising agency services revenue, as well as a wider adjusted operating loss in Robotics and others. Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services increased 14.2% year over year and 67.2% sequentially, with adjusted operating margin improving to 19.4%. Services of cloud and AI infrastructure continued to scale rapidly. However, the growth of cloud and AI infrastructure services partially offset the negative impact of lower advertising agency services revenue on the segment's adjusted operating profit. We ended the quarter with US$187.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing us with the flexibility to invest prudently in our AI and robotics businesses."
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Total revenues decreased 9.9% year over year and increased 2.7% quarter over quarter to RMB266.1 million (US$39.2 million).
- Internet Services revenue decreased 17.3% year over year and 3.4% quarter over quarter to RMB130.5 million (US$19.2 million).
- Within the segment, internet value-added services revenue increased 6.7% year over year and 2.9% quarter over quarter to RMB101.2 million, accounting for 77.6% of segment revenue.
- Online advertising revenue decreased 53.5% year over year and 20.2% quarter over quarter to RMB29.3 million, accounting for 22.4% of segment revenue.
- Global Enterprise Services revenue decreased 23.3% year over year and increased 11.5% quarter over quarter to RMB81.1 million (US$12.0 million).
- Services of cloud and AI infrastructure revenue, which is included in this segment, increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter to RMB59.1 million, accounting for 72.8% of segment revenue.
- Advertising agency services revenue decreased 70.0% year over year and 15.0% quarter over quarter to RMB22.0 million, accounting for 27.2% of segment revenue.
- Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter to RMB54.5 million (US$8.0 million).
Operating loss was RMB33.6 million (US$5.0 million), compared with RMB11.1 million in the same period last year and RMB28.3 million in the first quarter of 2026.
Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB25.6 million (US$3.8 million), compared with RMB2.1 million in the same period last year and RMB22.5 million in the first quarter of 2026. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected lower advertising agency services revenue within the Global Enterprise Services segment.
- Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services was RMB25.4 million, increasing by 14.2% year over year and 67.2% quarter over quarter. Adjusted operating margin for the segment expanded to 19.4%, compared with 14.1% in the same period last year and 11.3% in the first quarter of 2026.
- Adjusted operating profit from Global Enterprise Services was RMB9.3 million, decreasing by 80.7% year over year and 32.0% quarter over quarter, primarily reflecting lower advertising agency services revenue. The continued strong growth of services of cloud and AI infrastructure provided a positive contribution to the segment's adjusted operating results.
- Adjusted operating loss from Robotics and others was RMB34.0 million, narrowing by 35.5% from RMB52.7 million in the same period last year, but widening from RMB26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, as the Company continued to invest in the development and commercialization of its robotics businesses.
Conference Call Information
Cheetah Mobile's management will hold an earnings conference call at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 11, 2026, Beijing Time (11:30 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time).
Main Conference:
Tencent Meeting ID: 175-882-665
Meeting Link: https://cmcm.meeting.tencent.com/dm/3QuXIZPgSezq
Dial-in Numbers:
United States: +1 4153389272
Mainland China: +86 (0)755 36550000
Hong Kong: +852 30088359
English Interpretation:
Tencent Meeting ID: 845-329-676
Meeting Link: https://cmcm.meeting.tencent.com/dm/t07drnN5B7fM
Dial-in Numbers:
United States: +1 4153389272
Mainland China: +86 (0)755 36550000
Hong Kong Toll Free: +852 30088359
Exchange Rate
Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate.
About Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, AI agent products, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, services of cloud and AI infrastructure to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's growth strategies, ability to retain and increase its user base, expand its offerings, monetize its platform, and future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition; expected changes in revenues and expenses; and general economic and business conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:
- Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;
- Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;
- Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, as well as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".
Investor Relations Contact
Helen Jing Zhu
Cheetah Mobile Inc.
Tel: +86 13811591550
Email: [email protected]
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
As of
December 31, 2025
June 30, 2026
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,506,625
1,270,969
187,318
Short-term investments
9,527
445
66
Accounts receivable, net
468,058
689,708
101,650
Prepayments and other current assets, net
1,154,774
1,170,431
172,498
Due from related parties, net
94,821
134,754
19,860
Total current assets
3,233,805
3,266,307
481,392
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
40,238
40,730
6,003
Operating lease right-of-use assets
16,833
17,828
2,628
Intangible assets, net
54,069
48,191
7,102
Goodwill
460,034
460,034
67,801
Long-term investments
688,459
600,054
88,437
Deferred tax assets
112,913
117,674
17,343
Other non-current assets
77,521
89,403
13,176
Total non-current assets
1,450,067
1,373,914
202,490
Total assets
4,683,872
4,640,221
683,882
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Bank Loans
-
2,900
427
Accounts payable
211,689
413,198
60,898
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,264,659
2,163,995
318,933
Due to related parties
18,613
25,199
3,714
Income tax payable
54,430
56,356
8,306
Total current liabilities
2,549,391
2,661,648
392,278
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
21,711
20,555
3,029
Other non-current liabilities
154,422
155,175
22,870
Total non-current liabilities
176,133
175,730
25,899
Total liabilities
2,725,524
2,837,378
418,177
Mezzanine equity:
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
197,560
200,903
29,609
Shareholders' equity:
Ordinary shares
254
257
38
Additional paid-in capital
2,736,117
2,739,942
403,817
Accumulated deficit
(1,490,947)
(1,603,338)
(236,303)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
362,245
297,692
43,874
Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders' equity
1,607,669
1,434,553
211,426
Noncontrolling interests
153,119
167,387
24,670
Total shareholders' equity
1,760,788
1,601,940
236,096
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
4,683,872
4,640,221
683,882
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)
For The Three Months Ended
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
295,218
266,115
39,220
554,224
525,108
77,391
Internet Services
157,837
130,474
19,229
316,978
265,479
39,127
Global Enterprise Services
105,788
81,134
11,958
187,085
153,884
22,680
Robotics and others
31,593
54,507
8,033
50,161
105,745
15,584
Cost of revenues (a)
(70,426)
(97,490)
(14,368)
(139,931)
(189,921)
(27,991)
Gross profit
224,792
168,625
24,852
414,293
335,187
49,400
Operating income and expenses:
Research and development (a)
(67,083)
(58,764)
(8,661)
(128,327)
(116,486)
(17,168)
Selling and marketing (a)
(102,434)
(74,654)
(11,003)
(207,272)
(146,368)
(21,572)
General and administrative (a)
(66,627)
(68,735)
(10,130)
(119,251)
(134,871)
(19,878)
Other operating income/(expense)
289
(67)
(10)
2,959
655
97
Total operating income and expenses
(235,855)
(202,220)
(29,804)
(451,891)
(397,070)
(58,521)
Operating loss
(11,063)
(33,595)
(4,952)
(37,598)
(61,883)
(9,121)
Other income/(expenses):
Interest income, net
9,980
3,201
472
15,585
6,623
976
Foreign exchange gains
6,349
20,764
3,060
7,999
40,016
5,898
Other expense, net
(17,844)
(68,707)
(10,126)
(21,853)
(67,386)
(9,931)
Loss before income taxes
(12,578)
(78,337)
(11,546)
(35,867)
(82,630)
(12,178)
Income tax expenses
(3,865)
(8,199)
(1,208)
(8,685)
(15,822)
(2,332)
Net loss
(16,443)
(86,536)
(12,754)
(44,552)
(98,452)
(14,510)
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling
6,200
8,375
1,234
11,448
13,939
2,054
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
(22,643)
(94,911)
(13,988)
(56,000)
(112,391)
(16,564)
Net loss per share
Basic
(0.0162)
(0.0619)
(0.0091)
(0.0397)
(0.0745)
(0.0110)
Diluted
(0.0163)
(0.0620)
(0.0091)
(0.0398)
(0.0747)
(0.0110)
Net loss per ADS
Basic
(0.8116)
(3.0927)
(0.4550)
(1.9861)
(3.7245)
(0.5500)
Diluted
(0.8152)
(3.1003)
(0.4550)
(1.9923)
(3.7337)
(0.5500)
Weighted average number of shares
Basic
1,518,381,903
1,553,878,937
1,553,878,937
1,517,084,516
1,552,927,613
1,552,927,613
Diluted
1,518,381,903
1,553,878,937
1,553,878,937
1,517,084,516
1,552,927,613
1,552,927,613
Weighted average number of ADSs
Basic
30,367,638
31,077,579
31,077,579
30,341,690
31,058,552
31,058,552
Diluted
30,367,638
31,077,579
31,077,579
30,341,690
31,058,552
31,058,552
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(7,643)
(31,282)
(4,610)
(7,915)
(62,442)
(9,203)
Unrealized gains/(loss) on available-for-sale
188
(4,348)
(641)
2,848
(3,763)
(555)
Other comprehensive loss
(7,455)
(35,630)
(5,251)
(5,067)
(66,205)
(9,758)
Total comprehensive loss
(23,898)
(122,166)
(18,005)
(49,619)
(164,657)
(24,268)
Less: Total comprehensive income
7,113
7,556
1,114
13,775
12,287
1,811
Total comprehensive loss attributable
(31,011)
(129,722)
(19,119)
(63,394)
(176,944)
(26,079)
For The Three Months Ended
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
(a) Share-based compensation expenses
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Cost of revenues
5
-
-
10
-
-
Research and development
62
1,197
176
358
2,129
314
Selling and marketing
229
521
77
300
1,026
151
General and administrative
2,065
3,953
583
7,277
5,997
884
Total
2,361
5,671
836
7,945
9,152
1,349
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets*
Result
Result
Compensation
intangible assets*
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
266,115
-
-
266,115
39,220
525,108
-
-
525,108
77,391
Cost of revenues
(97,490)
-
-
(97,490)
(14,368)
(189,921)
-
-
(189,921)
(27,991)
Gross profit
168,625
-
-
168,625
24,852
335,187
-
-
335,187
49,400
Research and development
(58,764)
1,197
232
(57,335)
(8,451)
(116,486)
2,129
463
(113,894)
(16,786)
Selling and marketing
(74,654)
521
2,071
(72,062)
(10,621)
(146,368)
1,026
4,141
(141,201)
(20,811)
General and administrative
(68,735)
3,953
-
(64,782)
(9,547)
(134,871)
5,997
-
(128,874)
(18,994)
Other operating (expense)/income, net
(67)
-
-
(67)
(10)
655
-
-
655
97
Total operating income and expenses
(202,220)
5,671
2,303
(194,246)
(28,629)
(397,070)
9,152
4,604
(383,314)
(56,494)
Operating loss
(33,595)
5,671
2,303
(25,621)
(3,777)
(61,883)
9,152
4,604
(48,127)
(7,094)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
(94,911)
5,671
2,303
(86,937)
(12,813)
(112,391)
9,152
4,604
(98,635)
(14,537)
Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)
(0.0620)
0.0036
0.0015
(0.0569)
(0.0747)
0.0059
0.0030
(0.0658)
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
(3.1003)
0.1800
0.0753
(2.8450)
(3.7337)
0.2950
0.1487
(3.2900)
Diluted losses per ADS (USD)
(0.4550)
0.0265
0.0111
(0.4193)
(0.5500)
0.0435
0.0219
(0.4849)
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets*
Result
Result
Compensation
intangible assets*
Result
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues
295,218
-
-
295,218
554,224
-
-
554,224
Cost of revenues
(70,426)
5
-
(70,421)
(139,931)
10
-
(139,921)
Gross profit
224,792
5
-
224,797
414,293
10
-
414,303
Research and development
(67,083)
62
6,156
(60,865)
(128,327)
358
12,312
(115,657)
Selling and marketing
(102,434)
229
469
(101,736)
(207,272)
300
938
(206,034)
General and administrative
(66,627)
2,065
-
(64,562)
(119,251)
7,277
-
(111,974)
Other operating income, net
289
-
-
289
2,959
-
-
2,959
Total operating income and expenses
(235,855)
2,356
6,625
(226,874)
(451,891)
7,935
13,250
(430,706)
Operating loss
(11,063)
2,361
6,625
(2,077)
(37,598)
7,945
13,250
(16,403)
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
(22,643)
2,361
6,625
(13,657)
(56,000)
7,945
13,250
(34,805)
Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)
(0.0163)
0.0016
0.0043
(0.0104)
(0.0398)
0.0052
0.0086
(0.0260)
Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)
(0.8152)
0.0800
0.2152
(0.5200)
(1.9923)
0.2600
0.4323
(1.3000)
* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Information about Segment
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026
Internet Services
Global Enterprise Services
Robotics and others
Consolidated
Internet Services
Global Enterprise Services
Robotics and others
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues from external customers
130,474
81,134
54,507
266,115
39,220
265,479
153,884
105,745
525,108
77,391
Inter-segment revenues
347
13,324
-
13,671
2,015
347
24,454
-
24,801
3,655
Segment revenue
130,821
94,458
54,507
279,786
41,235
265,826
178,338
105,745
549,909
81,046
Elimination of inter-segment revenue
(13,671)
(2,015)
(24,801)
(3,655)
Consolidated Revenues
266,115
39,220
525,108
77,391
Operating Costs and expenses
Cost of revenues(i)
31,081
40,373
36,616
60,238
84,313
63,074
Selling and marketing(i)
33,373
17,727
19,038
73,022
26,907
38,785
Research and development(i)
29,325
1,050
28,640
58,317
1,428
55,782
Other segment items(i)
11,641
25,959
4,174
33,652
42,588
8,935
Adjusted operating income/(losses)
25,401
9,349
(33,961)
789
116
40,597
23,102
(60,831)
2,868
423
Unallocated amounts-share based compensations
5,671
836
9,152
1,349
Unallocated amounts-corporate expense
28,713
4,232
55,599
8,195
Operating loss
(33,595)
(4,952)
(61,883)
(9,121)
Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)
Interest income, net
3,201
472
6,623
976
Foreign exchange gains, net
20,764
3,060
40,016
5,898
Other expense, net
(68,707)
(10,126)
(67,386)
(9,931)
Loss before income taxes
(78,337)
(11,546)
(82,630)
(12,178)
For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
Internet Services
Global Enterprise Services
Robotics and others
Consolidated
Internet Services
Global Enterprise Services
Robotics and others
Consolidated
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Revenues from external
157,837
105,788
31,593
295,218
316,978
187,085
50,161
554,224
Inter-segment revenues
-
8,982
-
8,982
-
17,503
-
17,503
Segment revenue
157,837
114,770
31,593
304,200
316,978
204,588
50,161
571,727
Elimination of inter-segment
(8,982)
(17,503)
Consolidated Revenues
295,218
554,224
Operating Costs and
Cost of revenues(i)
26,315
29,119
22,046
49,307
57,436
46,532
Selling and marketing(i)
62,119
19,501
17,843
129,615
34,283
37,874
Research and development(i)
33,409
1,911
31,752
66,252
3,170
58,131
Other segment items(i)
13,744
15,841
12,626
24,947
19,238
22,971
Adjusted operating income/(losses)
22,250
48,398
(52,674)
17,974
46,857
90,461
(115,347)
21,971
Unallocated amounts-share
2,361
7,945
Unallocated amounts-
26,676
51,624
Operating loss
(11,063)
(37,598)
Reconciliation of segment
Interest income, net
9,980
15,585
Foreign exchange gains, net
6,349
7,999
Other expense, net
(17,844)
(21,853)
Loss before income taxes
(12,578)
(35,867)
(i) Share-based compensations and certain corporate expenses were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
For The Three Months Ended
For The Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
June 30, 2026
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile
(22,643)
(94,911)
(13,988)
(56,000)
(112,391)
(16,564)
Add:
Income tax expenses
3,865
8,199
1,208
8,685
15,822
2,332
Interest income, net
(9,980)
(3,201)
(472)
(15,585)
(6,623)
(976)
Depreciation and other amortization
10,757
6,969
1,027
20,539
13,433
1,980
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
6,200
8,375
1,234
11,448
13,939
2,054
Other expense, net
11,495
47,943
7,066
13,854
27,370
4,033
Share-based compensation
2,361
5,671
836
7,945
9,152
1,349
Adjusted EBITDA
2,055
(20,955)
(3,089)
(9,114)
(39,298)
(5,792)
SOURCE Cheetah Mobile