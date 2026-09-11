Cheetah Mobile Announces Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

Services of cloud and AI infrastructure revenue increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter, accounting for 72.8% of Global Enterprise Services revenue and 22.2% of total revenues and making a positive contribution to the adjusted operating results of Global Enterprise Services.

Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter, accounting for 20.5% of total revenues.

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM), a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB266.1 million (US$39.2 million) in the second quarter of 2026, representing a decrease of 9.9% year over year and an increase of 2.7% quarter over quarter.

Advertising agency services revenue, which is included in the Global Enterprise Services segment, decreased 70.0% year over year and 15.0% quarter over quarter to RMB22.0 million, primarily due to changes in rebate policies implemented by a major global advertising platform. Its contribution to total revenues declined to 8.3% from 24.9% in the same period last year. Revenues excluding advertising agency services were RMB244.1 million, increasing approximately 10.1% year over year and 4.7% quarter over quarter. The decline in advertising agency services revenue was a significant factor in the year-over-year increase in the Company's operating loss in the second quarter of 2026.



In the Global Enterprise Services segment, revenues from services of cloud and AI infrastructure increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter to RMB59.1 million, accounting for 72.8% of Global Enterprise Services revenue and 22.2% of total revenues, compared with approximately 10.9% of total revenues in the same period last year. The increase was driven by growing demand from enterprises expanding overseas for cloud resources, computing power and AI model services. Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter to RMB54.5 million, accounting for 20.5% of total revenues, driven by an increase in sales volume of our robotic products. The year-over-year increase benefited from the contribution of UFACTORY, a provider of lightweight robotic arms acquired by the Company on July 29, 2025. Internet value-added services revenue , which is included in the Internet Services segment, increased 6.7% year over year and 2.9% quarter over quarter to RMB101.2 million, accounting for 77.6% of segment revenue, and 38.0% of total revenues, due to increase in user base and distribution channels.



Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had RMB1,271.0 million (US$187.3 million) in cash and cash equivalents.

Management Commentary

Fu Sheng, Chief Executive Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "During the second quarter, we continued to evolve our business mix, with revenue from services of cloud and AI infrastructure within Global Enterprise Services growing 83.1% year over year, driven by demand from enterprises expanding overseas for cloud and AI infrastructure services, accounting for 22.2% total revenues in the quarter. Gross billings[1] from services of cloud and AI infrastructure exceeded RMB500 million during the quarter, compared with about RMB200 million in the same period last year and about RMB300 million in the previous quarter, reflecting the rapid expansion of customer demand and business scale. Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and accounted for 20.5% of total revenues in the quarter, with new initiatives such as smart mobility beginning to contribute revenue. The growth of these AI-related businesses underscores the progress of our AI-driven transformation.

Internet Services remained a stable foundation for our business. Internet value-added services revenue increased both year over year and sequentially and represented 77.6% of segment revenue. While advertising agency services revenue within Global Enterprise Services remained under pressure, growth in services of cloud and AI infrastructure and Robotics and others supported the Company's return to sequential revenue growth while strengthening our foundation for future growth."

[1] Gross billings from services of cloud and AI infrastructure is an operating metric representing the aggregate monetary value of customers' consumption of public cloud resources and AI model tokens provided or arranged by the Company during the relevant period.

Thomas Ren, Chief Financial Officer of Cheetah Mobile, commented: "Second-quarter revenue increased 2.7% sequentially. Operating loss was RMB33.6 million, compared with RMB28.3 million in the previous quarter, while non-GAAP operating loss remained relatively stable at RMB25.6 million, compared with RMB22.5 million in the previous quarter.

The sequential movement in non-GAAP operating loss reflected higher adjusted operating profit in Internet Services, offset by lower adjusted operating profit in Global Enterprise Services resulting from lower advertising agency services revenue, as well as a wider adjusted operating loss in Robotics and others. Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services increased 14.2% year over year and 67.2% sequentially, with adjusted operating margin improving to 19.4%. Services of cloud and AI infrastructure continued to scale rapidly. However, the growth of cloud and AI infrastructure services partially offset the negative impact of lower advertising agency services revenue on the segment's adjusted operating profit. We ended the quarter with US$187.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, providing us with the flexibility to invest prudently in our AI and robotics businesses."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased 9.9% year over year and increased 2.7% quarter over quarter to RMB266.1 million (US$39.2 million).

Internet Services revenue decreased 17.3% year over year and 3.4% quarter over quarter to RMB130.5 million (US$19.2 million).

Within the segment, internet value-added services revenue increased 6.7% year over year and 2.9% quarter over quarter to RMB101.2 million, accounting for 77.6% of segment revenue. Online advertising revenue decreased 53.5% year over year and 20.2% quarter over quarter to RMB29.3 million, accounting for 22.4% of segment revenue.



Global Enterprise Services revenue decreased 23.3% year over year and increased 11.5% quarter over quarter to RMB81.1 million (US$12.0 million).

Services of cloud and AI infrastructure revenue , which is included in this segment, increased 83.1% year over year and 26.2% quarter over quarter to RMB59.1 million, accounting for 72.8% of segment revenue. Advertising agency services revenue decreased 70.0% year over year and 15.0% quarter over quarter to RMB22.0 million, accounting for 27.2% of segment revenue.



Robotics and others revenue increased 72.5% year over year and 6.4% quarter over quarter to RMB54.5 million (US$8.0 million).

Operating loss was RMB33.6 million (US$5.0 million), compared with RMB11.1 million in the same period last year and RMB28.3 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB25.6 million (US$3.8 million), compared with RMB2.1 million in the same period last year and RMB22.5 million in the first quarter of 2026. The year-over-year increase primarily reflected lower advertising agency services revenue within the Global Enterprise Services segment.

Adjusted operating profit from Internet Services was RMB25.4 million, increasing by 14.2% year over year and 67.2% quarter over quarter. Adjusted operating margin for the segment expanded to 19.4%, compared with 14.1% in the same period last year and 11.3% in the first quarter of 2026.





was RMB25.4 million, increasing by 14.2% year over year and 67.2% quarter over quarter. Adjusted operating margin for the segment expanded to 19.4%, compared with 14.1% in the same period last year and 11.3% in the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted operating profit from Global Enterprise Services was RMB9.3 million, decreasing by 80.7% year over year and 32.0% quarter over quarter, primarily reflecting lower advertising agency services revenue. The continued strong growth of services of cloud and AI infrastructure provided a positive contribution to the segment's adjusted operating results.





was RMB9.3 million, decreasing by 80.7% year over year and 32.0% quarter over quarter, primarily reflecting lower advertising agency services revenue. The continued strong growth of services of cloud and AI infrastructure provided a positive contribution to the segment's adjusted operating results. Adjusted operating loss from Robotics and others was RMB34.0 million, narrowing by 35.5% from RMB52.7 million in the same period last year, but widening from RMB26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, as the Company continued to invest in the development and commercialization of its robotics businesses.

Conference Call Information

Cheetah Mobile's management will hold an earnings conference call at 11:30 AM on Friday, September 11, 2026, Beijing Time (11:30 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time).

Main Conference:

Tencent Meeting ID: 175-882-665

Meeting Link: https://cmcm.meeting.tencent.com/dm/3QuXIZPgSezq

Dial-in Numbers:

United States: +1 4153389272

Mainland China: +86 (0)755 36550000

Hong Kong: +852 30088359

English Interpretation:

Tencent Meeting ID: 845-329-676

Meeting Link: https://cmcm.meeting.tencent.com/dm/t07drnN5B7fM

Dial-in Numbers:

United States: +1 4153389272

Mainland China: +86 (0)755 36550000

Hong Kong Toll Free: +852 30088359

Exchange Rate

Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at a rate of RMB6.7851 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2026, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate.

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a China-based IT company with a commitment to AI innovation. It has developed and launched a diversified suite of software products for PCs and mobile devices, designed to address users' needs in document processing, system optimization, image editing and web browsing, AI agent products, among others. Cheetah Mobile provides advertising services to advertisers worldwide, value-added services including the sale of premium membership to its users, services of cloud and AI infrastructure to companies globally, as well as robotic products to international clients. At the same time, it actively engages in research and development of advanced technologies to empower its products and services. Cheetah Mobile has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including the Company's growth strategies, ability to retain and increase its user base, expand its offerings, monetize its platform, and future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition; expected changes in revenues and expenses; and general economic and business conditions globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to:

Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expenses;

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses;

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings/losses per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, as well as impairment of goodwill and intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Helen Jing Zhu

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Tel: +86 13811591550

Email: [email protected]

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))



As of

December 31, 2025

June 30, 2026

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 1,506,625

1,270,969

187,318 Short-term investments 9,527

445

66 Accounts receivable, net 468,058

689,708

101,650 Prepayments and other current assets, net 1,154,774

1,170,431

172,498 Due from related parties, net 94,821

134,754

19,860 Total current assets 3,233,805

3,266,307

481,392











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 40,238

40,730

6,003 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,833

17,828

2,628 Intangible assets, net 54,069

48,191

7,102 Goodwill 460,034

460,034

67,801 Long-term investments 688,459

600,054

88,437 Deferred tax assets 112,913

117,674

17,343 Other non-current assets 77,521

89,403

13,176 Total non-current assets 1,450,067

1,373,914

202,490











Total assets 4,683,872

4,640,221

683,882











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Bank Loans -

2,900

427 Accounts payable 211,689

413,198

60,898 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,264,659

2,163,995

318,933 Due to related parties 18,613

25,199

3,714 Income tax payable 54,430

56,356

8,306 Total current liabilities 2,549,391

2,661,648

392,278











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 21,711

20,555

3,029 Other non-current liabilities 154,422

155,175

22,870 Total non-current liabilities 176,133

175,730

25,899











Total liabilities 2,725,524

2,837,378

418,177











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 197,560

200,903

29,609











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 254

257

38 Additional paid-in capital 2,736,117

2,739,942

403,817 Accumulated deficit (1,490,947)

(1,603,338)

(236,303) Accumulated other comprehensive income 362,245

297,692

43,874 Total Cheetah Mobile Inc. shareholders' equity 1,607,669

1,434,553

211,426 Noncontrolling interests 153,119

167,387

24,670











Total shareholders' equity 1,760,788

1,601,940

236,096











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 4,683,872

4,640,221

683,882

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues

295,218

266,115

39,220

554,224

525,108

77,391 Internet Services

157,837

130,474

19,229

316,978

265,479

39,127 Global Enterprise Services

105,788

81,134

11,958

187,085

153,884

22,680 Robotics and others

31,593

54,507

8,033

50,161

105,745

15,584 Cost of revenues (a)

(70,426)

(97,490)

(14,368)

(139,931)

(189,921)

(27,991) Gross profit

224,792

168,625

24,852

414,293

335,187

49,400

























Operating income and expenses:























Research and development (a)

(67,083)

(58,764)

(8,661)

(128,327)

(116,486)

(17,168) Selling and marketing (a)

(102,434)

(74,654)

(11,003)

(207,272)

(146,368)

(21,572) General and administrative (a)

(66,627)

(68,735)

(10,130)

(119,251)

(134,871)

(19,878) Other operating income/(expense)

289

(67)

(10)

2,959

655

97 Total operating income and expenses

(235,855)

(202,220)

(29,804)

(451,891)

(397,070)

(58,521)

























Operating loss

(11,063)

(33,595)

(4,952)

(37,598)

(61,883)

(9,121) Other income/(expenses):























Interest income, net

9,980

3,201

472

15,585

6,623

976 Foreign exchange gains

6,349

20,764

3,060

7,999

40,016

5,898 Other expense, net

(17,844)

(68,707)

(10,126)

(21,853)

(67,386)

(9,931)

























Loss before income taxes

(12,578)

(78,337)

(11,546)

(35,867)

(82,630)

(12,178) Income tax expenses

(3,865)

(8,199)

(1,208)

(8,685)

(15,822)

(2,332) Net loss

(16,443)

(86,536)

(12,754)

(44,552)

(98,452)

(14,510) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

6,200

8,375

1,234

11,448

13,939

2,054 Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(22,643)

(94,911)

(13,988)

(56,000)

(112,391)

(16,564)

























Net loss per share























Basic

(0.0162)

(0.0619)

(0.0091)

(0.0397)

(0.0745)

(0.0110) Diluted

(0.0163)

(0.0620)

(0.0091)

(0.0398)

(0.0747)

(0.0110)

























Net loss per ADS























Basic

(0.8116)

(3.0927)

(0.4550)

(1.9861)

(3.7245)

(0.5500) Diluted

(0.8152)

(3.1003)

(0.4550)

(1.9923)

(3.7337)

(0.5500)

























Weighted average number of shares

outstanding























Basic

1,518,381,903

1,553,878,937

1,553,878,937

1,517,084,516

1,552,927,613

1,552,927,613 Diluted

1,518,381,903

1,553,878,937

1,553,878,937

1,517,084,516

1,552,927,613

1,552,927,613 Weighted average number of ADSs

outstanding























Basic

30,367,638

31,077,579

31,077,579

30,341,690

31,058,552

31,058,552 Diluted

30,367,638

31,077,579

31,077,579

30,341,690

31,058,552

31,058,552

























Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil























Foreign currency translation adjustments

(7,643)

(31,282)

(4,610)

(7,915)

(62,442)

(9,203) Unrealized gains/(loss) on available-for-sale

securities, net

188

(4,348)

(641)

2,848

(3,763)

(555) Other comprehensive loss

(7,455)

(35,630)

(5,251)

(5,067)

(66,205)

(9,758) Total comprehensive loss

(23,898)

(122,166)

(18,005)

(49,619)

(164,657)

(24,268) Less: Total comprehensive income

attributable to

noncontrolling interests

7,113

7,556

1,114

13,775

12,287

1,811 Total comprehensive loss attributable

to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(31,011)

(129,722)

(19,119)

(63,394)

(176,944)

(26,079)





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026 (a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues

5

-

-

10

-

- Research and development

62

1,197

176

358

2,129

314 Selling and marketing

229

521

77

300

1,026

151 General and administrative

2,065

3,953

583

7,277

5,997

884 Total

2,361

5,671

836

7,945

9,152

1,349

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data)



For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB USD

RMB RMB RMB RMB USD Revenues 266,115 - - 266,115 39,220

525,108 - - 525,108 77,391 Cost of revenues (97,490) - - (97,490) (14,368)

(189,921) - - (189,921) (27,991) Gross profit 168,625 - - 168,625 24,852

335,187 - - 335,187 49,400























Research and development (58,764) 1,197 232 (57,335) (8,451)

(116,486) 2,129 463 (113,894) (16,786) Selling and marketing (74,654) 521 2,071 (72,062) (10,621)

(146,368) 1,026 4,141 (141,201) (20,811) General and administrative (68,735) 3,953 - (64,782) (9,547)

(134,871) 5,997 - (128,874) (18,994) Other operating (expense)/income, net (67) - - (67) (10)

655 - - 655 97 Total operating income and expenses (202,220) 5,671 2,303 (194,246) (28,629)

(397,070) 9,152 4,604 (383,314) (56,494)























Operating loss (33,595) 5,671 2,303 (25,621) (3,777)

(61,883) 9,152 4,604 (48,127) (7,094) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders (94,911) 5,671 2,303 (86,937) (12,813)

(112,391) 9,152 4,604 (98,635) (14,537)























Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0620) 0.0036 0.0015 (0.0569)



(0.0747) 0.0059 0.0030 (0.0658)

Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (3.1003) 0.1800 0.0753 (2.8450)



(3.7337) 0.2950 0.1487 (3.2900)

Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.4550) 0.0265 0.0111 (0.4193)



(0.5500) 0.0435 0.0219 (0.4849)





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

GAAP Share-based Amortization of Non-GAAP

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

Result Compensation intangible assets* Result

RMB RMB RMB RMB

RMB RMB RMB RMB Revenues 295,218 - - 295,218

554,224 - - 554,224 Cost of revenues (70,426) 5 - (70,421)

(139,931) 10 - (139,921) Gross profit 224,792 5 - 224,797

414,293 10 - 414,303



















Research and development (67,083) 62 6,156 (60,865)

(128,327) 358 12,312 (115,657) Selling and marketing (102,434) 229 469 (101,736)

(207,272) 300 938 (206,034) General and administrative (66,627) 2,065 - (64,562)

(119,251) 7,277 - (111,974) Other operating income, net 289 - - 289

2,959 - - 2,959 Total operating income and expenses (235,855) 2,356 6,625 (226,874)

(451,891) 7,935 13,250 (430,706)



















Operating loss (11,063) 2,361 6,625 (2,077)

(37,598) 7,945 13,250 (16,403) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders (22,643) 2,361 6,625 (13,657)

(56,000) 7,945 13,250 (34,805)



















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.0163) 0.0016 0.0043 (0.0104)

(0.0398) 0.0052 0.0086 (0.0260) Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (0.8152) 0.0800 0.2152 (0.5200)

(1.9923) 0.2600 0.4323 (1.3000)

* This represents amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Information about Segment (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2026



Internet Services

Global Enterprise Services

Robotics and others

Consolidated

Internet Services

Global Enterprise Services

Robotics and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues from external customers

130,474

81,134

54,507

266,115

39,220

265,479

153,884

105,745

525,108

77,391 Inter-segment revenues

347

13,324

-

13,671

2,015

347

24,454

-

24,801

3,655









































Segment revenue

130,821

94,458

54,507

279,786

41,235

265,826

178,338

105,745

549,909

81,046 Elimination of inter-segment revenue













(13,671)

(2,015)













(24,801)

(3,655) Consolidated Revenues













266,115

39,220













525,108

77,391 Operating Costs and expenses







































Cost of revenues(i)

31,081

40,373

36,616









60,238

84,313

63,074







Selling and marketing(i)

33,373

17,727

19,038









73,022

26,907

38,785







Research and development(i)

29,325

1,050

28,640









58,317

1,428

55,782







Other segment items(i)

11,641

25,959

4,174









33,652

42,588

8,935







Adjusted operating income/(losses)

25,401

9,349

(33,961)

789

116

40,597

23,102

(60,831)

2,868

423 Unallocated amounts-share based compensations













5,671

836













9,152

1,349 Unallocated amounts-corporate expense













28,713

4,232













55,599

8,195 Operating loss













(33,595)

(4,952)













(61,883)

(9,121) Reconciliation of segment profit/(loss)







































Interest income, net













3,201

472













6,623

976 Foreign exchange gains, net













20,764

3,060













40,016

5,898 Other expense, net













(68,707)

(10,126)













(67,386)

(9,931) Loss before income taxes













(78,337)

(11,546)













(82,630)

(12,178)





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025



Internet Services

Global Enterprise Services

Robotics and others

Consolidated

Internet Services

Global Enterprise Services

Robotics and others

Consolidated



RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB Revenues from external

customers

157,837

105,788

31,593

295,218

316,978

187,085

50,161

554,224 Inter-segment revenues

-

8,982

-

8,982

-

17,503

-

17,503

































Segment revenue

157,837

114,770

31,593

304,200

316,978

204,588

50,161

571,727 Elimination of inter-segment

revenue













(8,982)













(17,503) Consolidated Revenues













295,218













554,224 Operating Costs and

expenses































Cost of revenues(i)

26,315

29,119

22,046





49,307

57,436

46,532



Selling and marketing(i)

62,119

19,501

17,843





129,615

34,283

37,874



Research and development(i)

33,409

1,911

31,752





66,252

3,170

58,131



Other segment items(i)

13,744

15,841

12,626





24,947

19,238

22,971



Adjusted operating income/(losses)

22,250

48,398

(52,674)

17,974

46,857

90,461

(115,347)

21,971 Unallocated amounts-share

based compensations













2,361













7,945 Unallocated amounts-

corporate expense













26,676













51,624 Operating loss













(11,063)













(37,598) Reconciliation of segment

profit/(loss)































Interest income, net













9,980













15,585 Foreign exchange gains, net













6,349













7,999 Other expense, net













(17,844)













(21,853) Loss before income taxes













(12,578)













(35,867)

(i) Share-based compensations and certain corporate expenses were not allocated to segments. Other segment items include general and administrative expenses and other operating expenses allocated to the respective segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC. Reconciliation from Net Loss Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





For The Three Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended



June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2026



RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

USD Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders

(22,643)

(94,911)

(13,988)

(56,000)

(112,391)

(16,564) Add:























Income tax expenses

3,865

8,199

1,208

8,685

15,822

2,332 Interest income, net

(9,980)

(3,201)

(472)

(15,585)

(6,623)

(976) Depreciation and other amortization

10,757

6,969

1,027

20,539

13,433

1,980 Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests

6,200

8,375

1,234

11,448

13,939

2,054 Other expense, net

11,495

47,943

7,066

13,854

27,370

4,033 Share-based compensation

2,361

5,671

836

7,945

9,152

1,349 Adjusted EBITDA

2,055

(20,955)

(3,089)

(9,114)

(39,298)

(5,792)

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile