DJ Picton Property Income Limited - Removal

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Picton Property Income Limited - Removal 11-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 11/09/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Picton Property Income Limited The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 11/09/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid Equity shares (commercial companies) GB00B0LCW208 --

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 442953 EQS News ID: 2397476 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)