Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 11-Sep-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 11/09/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank 4.500% Notes due 10/09/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) debt-like US04522KAXXX -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4?% Treasury Gilt due 22/05/2030; fully paid debt-like GB00BWBR1XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Literacy Capital plc Closed-ended Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid investment GB00BMF1L080 -- funds Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securitised Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 13/09/2032; derivatives XS3422342XXX -- fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 each) Securities due 11/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3429912XXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 442962 EQS News ID: 2397590 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)