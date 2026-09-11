2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): New Technologies and Achievements Make Concentrated Debuts, Highlighting CIFTIS as a Platform for Innovation

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) officially opened on September 9. On the eve of the opening, reporters touring the venue found that this year's CIFTIS stands out for its abundance of "new" elements, with a concentrated display of debut technologies, achievements, and services spanning multiple fields including healthcare, artificial intelligence, financial services, transportation, and energy development. Many exhibitors noted that CIFTIS is becoming a core window for showcasing innovation in the services trade sector, attracting an increasing number of enterprises to launch heavyweight products and technologies at the fair.

In the Health Services Section exhibition area, the National AI Pilot-Scale Testing Base is launching an AI-powered mobile medical vehicle. According to staff at the booth, this vehicle is not a concept product, but rather integrates mature AI technologies that have already been extensively validated at the grassroots level, enabling the expertise of top-tier tertiary hospitals to "flow" to lower levels.

Mindray is launching its independently developed and manufactured "one-stop intelligent automated laboratory system" - the MT7000 fully automated laboratory intelligent assembly line - at this year's CIFTIS. According to the company, this assembly line can act like an intelligent brain to handle the sorting, quality identification, centrifugation, de-capping, and archiving of all samples, significantly reducing manual operations, improving testing efficiency, and lowering the risk of human error. It is designed to meet the high-integration requirements of small and medium-sized laboratories in terms of quality, efficiency, and cost, helping laboratories achieve comprehensive improvements across all three dimensions.

Foreign-funded enterprises also regard CIFTIS as a stage for product debuts and first-time showcases. Johnson & Johnson is exhibiting multiple innovative pharmaceutical products for the first time, and systematically presenting its achievements in cataract surgery, presbyopia correction, and laser refractive and ocular surface devices.

"This year, Johnson & Johnson has brought over 60 innovative products, one-third of which are making their debut at CIFTIS. This is not just an upgrade in exhibition scale, but also a testament to the continued deepening of our localisation strategy and the accelerated integration of global innovation with Chinese demand," Zhou Mintao, President of Johnson & Johnson MedTech China, told reporters.

In fact, it is not only the pharmaceutical sector - this year's CIFTIS also features more debut products that promise to change people's daily lives. On the one hand, technological innovation is increasingly prominent. Meituan has brought LongCat-2.0, making its first offline appearance, along with the newly launched CatPaw platform.

On the other hand, service business innovation centred on new demands is also a major highlight of this year's CIFTIS. ICBC will launch multiple financial innovation achievements for the first time. During this year's CIFTIS, the "ICBC Smart Computing" Computing Power Network Financial Services Matrix will be officially released, covering products such as Computing Power Settlement Express, Computing Power R&D Loan, and Computing Power Infrastructure Loan. At the same time, the OPC Integrated Service Solution - a new paradigm for corporate services - and the "Computing Power Hard Wallet," among other new solutions, will also be released during CIFTIS.

From AI-powered mobile medical vehicles to trillion-parameter large language models, from computing power hard wallets to nuclear isotope applications, CIFTIS is becoming an important platform for showcasing innovative achievements in the global services trade sector.

"CIFTIS has become an important hub linking global medical technology innovation with China's clinical needs," said Zhou Mintao. "We have always regarded this platform as an important window for showcasing cutting-edge achievements, deepening local cooperation, and integrating into China's innovation ecosystem. We are taking concrete actions to deeply connect world-leading medical technology with China's clinical needs, contributing more strength to the high-quality development of China's healthcare industry."

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558