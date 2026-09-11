From ESS News Hamburg-based digital utility Rabot Energy launched its new standalone home battery designed specifically for apartment renters in June 2026, and ESS News had the chance to speak with Konrad Schade, chief operating officer and managing director at the company, about both the launch and the concept driving the sale of a third-party battery, at IFA 2026. Rabot Energy is one of the newcomers to retail electricity in Germany, being far more app-based and friendly than traditional retailers. The competition in this space is new and relatively exciting, with the likes of Octopus Energy ...

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