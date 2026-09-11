Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece to Address Consumer Goods Leaders at Cascale Annual Meeting

Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, will deliver remarks at Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting in Athens, bringing a government perspective to discussions on building a more sustainable and resilient consumer goods industry.

The 2026 Cascale Annual Meeting in Athens will feature remarks from Harry Theoharis. On September 16, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, responsible for Economic Diplomacy and Extroversion, will address hundreds of leaders from across the global consumer goods value chain gathered in Athens to explore how the industry can accelerate meaningful, system-wide transformation. He has previously highlighted the growing importance of resilience, trade, investment, and integration into global value chains amid geopolitical and economic shifts.

"Greece is pleased to welcome Cascale and leaders from across the global consumer goods value chain to Athens. At a time when trade, investment and global supply chains are being reshaped, international cooperation, resilience and sustainable growth are more important than ever. Greece is strengthening its role as a reliable partner, an attractive investment destination and a gateway to Southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean, while supporting innovation, competitiveness and stronger integration into global value chains." - Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece

"We are delighted to have Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Theoharis join us in Athens and open the second day of the Cascale Annual Meeting. His participation reflects the importance of bringing government and industry perspectives together as we work to build a more sustainable and resilient consumer goods industry. We look forward to welcoming him and our global community to Greece for three days of connection, candid conversation, and action." - Ying McGuire, Cascale CEO

Key Takeaways

Greek government leadership: Harry Theoharis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, will share remarks at Cascale's 2026 Annual Meeting on September 16.

Connecting policy and supply chains: Theoharis' portfolio in economic diplomacy and international economic outreach brings a government perspective to discussions on trade, investment, resilience, and global value chains.

Global leaders, shared challenges: More than 600 leaders from across the consumer goods value chain will gather in Athens to address the systemic barriers and opportunities shaping the industry's future.

From ambition to action: The Annual Meeting will focus on practical approaches to financing, collaboration, innovation, and policy that can accelerate measurable progress across global supply chains.

Connecting Global Supply Chains and Economic Diplomacy

Theoharis' participation comes at a pivotal moment for global supply chains. Geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies, technological transformation, and the sustainable transition are reshaping how companies approach sourcing, manufacturing, investment, and resilience.

In his current role, Theoharis has emphasized the importance of strengthening Greece's position as a reliable partner, investment destination, and gateway to Southeastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean. He has also highlighted the need for productive investment that supports innovation, quality employment, infrastructure, and stronger integration into global value chains.

His remarks will broaden the policy and economic perspective to the Annual Meeting's discussions about how businesses and stakeholders can work together to navigate interconnected challenges.

Turning Shared Priorities into Action

The 2026 Cascale Annual Meeting will focus on what comes next - bringing industry leaders together to explore practical ways to lessen the consumer goods industry's environmental and social footprint while strengthening the people, companies, and communities that underpin global supply chains.

Across three days, attendees will connect with brands, manufacturers, retailers, policymakers, investors, and solution providers through keynote addresses, dynamic conversations, networking opportunities, and hands-on working sessions. The program is designed to encourage fresh thinking, build new connections, and turn shared priorities into meaningful progress long after the meeting concludes.

Greece's role as the European Union's leading cotton producer - responsible for approximately 80 percent of EU cotton production - will also take center stage through an optional field trip hosted by the European Cotton Alliance. The experience will offer attendees a closer look at sustainable sourcing, regenerative agriculture, and collaborative approaches to creating stronger, more resilient supply chains. Space is limited, and the field trip is open to all Annual Meeting attendees.

Join the Conversation in Athens

The 2026 Cascale Annual Meeting is proudly supported by lead sponsor, Worldly; additional sponsors include VF Corporation, Nike Inc., TAL Apparel Limited, Target Corporation, Epic Group, Better Cotton, Fair Wear Foundation, European Cotton Alliance, GSCS International, HQTS, Inspectorio, Lenzing, Solidaridad, ZDHC, and many more.

Learn more and register for the Cascale Annual Meeting 2026!

To learn more about sponsorship packages, please contact Cascale's events team.

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit industry alliance where consumer goods organizations turn shared sustainability ambitions into measurable progress at scale to combat climate change and support decent work for all. We unite 300 Corporate and Affiliate members in pre-competitive collaboration, turning shared measurement and collective action into reduced risk, stronger credibility, and long-term resilience. Our work is anchored by Cascale's stewardship of the Higg Index frameworks (accessed through the Worldly technology platform), along with the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/deputy-minister-of-foreign-affairs-of-greece-to-address-consumer-1219714