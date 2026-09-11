DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (MSRG) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.7392 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28964225 CODE: MSRG ISIN: LU1861138XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861138XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRG LEI Code: 549300GISPIIUMKTYR80 Sequence No.: 442994 EQS News ID: 2397808 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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September 11, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)