DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (NASD) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Sep-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 118.4961 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 56954290 CODE: NASD ISIN: LU1829221XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 443003 EQS News ID: 2397826 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)