Attorney Clayton T. Hasbrook of Hasbrook & Hasbrook Personal Injury Lawyers has been named to Best Lawyers in America, recognizing his civil litigation work on behalf of injured Oklahomans.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Hasbrook & Hasbrook Personal Injury Lawyers has announced that attorney Clayton T. Hasbrook is recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2027 for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs (Oklahoma City), a peer-review publication that evaluates practicing attorneys across the United States. The recognition reflects the peer-review assessment of Hasbrook's work representing individuals and families harmed by negligence throughout Oklahoma City and the surrounding region.

Hasbrook concentrates his practice on civil litigation, with particular emphasis on motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and insurance disputes. Details of his background and case focus are outlined on the firm's website, where Clayton Hasbrook is profiled alongside the firm's broader litigation team. His work spans representation of clients injured in car crashes as well as those hurt on commercial and residential property, and he regularly advocates for policyholders navigating disputes with insurance carriers.

The firm, founded and operated by the Hasbrook family, provides legal representation across Oklahoma City and statewide. Hasbrook & Hasbrook's attorneys prepare cases with an eye toward trial, an approach the firm says is central to holding negligent parties and insurance companies accountable. The firm's website also includes information on its work as car accident lawyers, covering representation for crash victims, and as an Oklahoma City Slip and Fall Lawyer, covering representation for individuals injured on unsafe property.

"Our mission is to stand up for injured individuals and help people get the justice and compensation they deserve," said Clayton T. Hasbrook, attorney at Hasbrook & Hasbrook Personal Injury Lawyers.

David Hasbrook, founding attorney at the firm, added that the practice remains focused on the fundamentals of civil litigation. "We concentrate our practice on representing individuals harmed by negligence, bringing decades of trial experience to protect our clients' rights," he said.

The Best Lawyers in America recognition adds to the firm's presence in Oklahoma's legal community, where it has built a practice centered on personal injury, wrongful death and complex civil litigation.

About Hasbrook & Hasbrook Personal Injury Lawyers

Hasbrook & Hasbrook Personal Injury Lawyers is an Oklahoma City law firm dedicated to helping individuals and families harmed by negligence. With decades of combined trial experience, the firm handles car accidents, truck collisions, slip and fall injuries, and complex civil litigation across Oklahoma.

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