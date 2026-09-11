Taiwan Stock Exchange: TWSE London outreach underscores strong global investor interest in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) concluded a series of investor outreach and market promotion activities in London this month, connecting Taiwan-listed companies with global institutional investors and advancing international cooperation as Taiwan strengthens its position as an Asian asset management hub.

Led by TWSE Chairman Sherman Lin, the visit brought nine Taiwan-listed companies together with institutional investors in London, while a luncheon presentation attracted representatives from international asset managers and financial institutions. A separate forum highlighting Taiwan's development as an Asian asset management hub drew more than 50 members of the international financial community.

"Global investors are showing strong interest in Taiwan, driven by the strength of our technology sector and supply chains, as well as the broader opportunities emerging across our capital and asset management markets," said Chairman Lin. "Our focus is on bringing Taiwan companies and international investors closer together while expanding cross-border cooperation and creating more opportunities for global capital to participate in Taiwan's growth."

TWSE partnered with SinoPac Securities to arrange meetings between the nine Taiwan-listed companies and London-based institutional investors, providing direct access to company management and deeper insight into Taiwan's corporate sector and investment opportunities. TWSE also hosted a luncheon presentation highlighting the latest developments in Taiwan's capital market, key industry strengths, and investment opportunities.

Taiwan has emerged as one of the world's leading equity markets, with total stock market capitalization surpassing US$5 trillion in May 2026, making it the fifth-largest globally. International investors also play a significant role, accounting for 48.61% of TWSE-listed market capitalization in the second quarter of 2026, up from 39.56% in 2022.

TWSE also participated in the Taiwan Financial Briefing Forum - London Edition, jointly organized by the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance and Z/Yen Group. Under the theme "Unlocking Taiwan's Edge as Asia's Asset Management Hub," the forum highlighted Taiwan's potential as a regional asset management center.

Speaking at the forum, Lin highlighted Taiwan's strong technology sector, comprehensive supply chains, and the substantial wealth accumulated by Taiwanese households and companies as key foundations for the development of its asset management industry.

TWSE has established the Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC) Promotion Office to strengthen communication between policymakers and market participants and to address the needs of domestic and international financial institutions.

Brenda Hu, COO of the AAMC Promotion Office, delivered a presentation highlighting Taiwan's capital market resilience, growth potential, and investment opportunities, as well as how the market's industrial strengths can create opportunities for global investors.

During the visit, TWSE also met with the London Stock Exchange, FTSE Russell, and several international asset managers to discuss cross-border product collaboration, institutional investor engagement, and opportunities to deepen cooperation.

TWSE will continue to strengthen international investor outreach and expand cooperation in financial products and asset management, further deepening links between Taiwan and global capital markets.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the TWSE) commenced operations on February 9, 1962, and is responsible for operating and advancing Taiwan's securities market. Its core business activities include listing, trading, clearing and settlement, and market surveillance. These functions encompass listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining orderly market operations, securities firm services, investor protection, clearing and settlement activities, safeguarding against market defaults, and monitoring illegal trading activities. Through these efforts, the TWSE provides comprehensive services to support the development and integrity of Taiwan's securities market.

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