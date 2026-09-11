Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 11.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Positiver Ausblick: "STRONG BUY" für NurExone Biologic!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.09.2026 10:06 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

White & Case LLP: Formation of Ad Hoc Senegal Bondholder Group

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse group of the largest, long-term institutional holders of international bonds issued by Senegal have formed an ad hoc group (the "Ad Hoc Group") for the purpose of engaging with the Senegalese authorities. The formation of the Ad Hoc Group comes in response to announcements of 1 September 2026 by the Ministry of Finance, Economy and Planning of the Republic of Senegal of (1) intentions to seek a debt treatment plan and (2) a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund on key economic policies intended to underpin a three-year $2.2 billion Extended Credit Facility.

The Ad Hoc Group is prepared to engage with the Senegalese authorities and represent the interests of international bondholders. Such a process must necessarily ensure that any debt treatment will be economically justifiable, equitable and sustainable, and is based on reasonable economic assumptions which incorporate appropriate adjustment efforts. The Ad Hoc Group takes note of the stated commitment of the Senegalese authorities to a compressed implementation timeline, early and enhanced information sharing and parallel consultations with creditors in connection with an enhanced Common Framework process.

For the forthcoming debt treatment process to achieve its aims, it will be essential that the authorities work collaboratively with all stakeholders, including bondholders, to ensure the burden is fairly spread across Senegal's financial creditors in accordance with best international practice. The Ad Hoc Group urges authorities to commit to maximum transparency, which will be necessary to avoid a protracted process. The Ad Hoc Group can and will be a constructive partner to the authorities should these principles be followed.

The Ad Hoc Group is in the process of establishing a steering committee which will coordinate its activities. In the meantime, the Ad Hoc Group has retained White & Case LLP as legal advisor to represent the Group in the forthcoming process.

Holders of Senegal bonds who wish to learn more about the Ad Hoc Group and its objectives, or discuss recent developments, may contact White & Case by emailing WCSenegal@whitecase.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/formation-of-ad-hoc-senegal-bondholder-group-302876079.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.