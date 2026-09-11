

EQS Newswire / 11/09/2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 September 2026 - Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has received two major national recognitions in 2026, highlighting the progress of Thailand's cement industry in translating its Net Zero 2050 ambition into practical action through collaboration across government, industry, technology, finance and international partners.





TCMA received the Thai Climate Partnership: DCCE Climate Partner Award from the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, in recognition of its continued collaboration to advance climate action in Thailand. TCMA also received the Trade Prestige Award 2026 at the Excellent Level from the Department of Business Development (DBD), Ministry of Commerce, for the fourth consecutive year, recognizing its contribution to industry competitiveness and Thailand's economic development.



"These recognitions reflect the power of collective action. The transition to Net Zero cannot be achieved by any single organization or sector. It requires collaboration that connects policy, technology, investment and implementation, both within Thailand and internationally," said Mr. Surachai Nimla-or, Chairman of TCMA.



A key framework guiding the industry's transition is the Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap, which brings together technology, innovation, standards, energy transition and economic mechanisms to reduce emissions across the cement and concrete value chain.



One of the most significant areas of progress has been the broad adoption of hydraulic cement, a lower-carbon cement that has become mainstream in Thailand and is increasingly used across infrastructure, public buildings, industrial facilities and housing. The transition has contributed to cumulative greenhouse gas emissions reductions of more than 3.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent since 2019. In parallel, the industry is advancing energy transition and energy efficiency, including greater use of alternative fuels and renewable energy, together with efforts to improve energy performance across cement production.



At the local level, the Saraburi Sandbox is providing a practical environment to connect policy, technology, investment and implementation, with the aim of testing solutions that can be replicated and scaled.



International cooperation and financing are supporting the transition from ambition to implementation. TCMA has worked with international partners through the Decarbonization of Cement and Concrete Sectors in Thailand initiative, supported by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), UNIDO and the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). The programme supports technology development, standards and certification, capacity building and practical pathways for low-carbon cement and concrete. It also includes the development and demonstration of innovative solutions, including a Mobile Carbon Capture Unit (MCCU) pilot, providing a platform to explore carbon capture technologies under real industrial conditions and build knowledge for future scale-up.



At the regional level, TCMA is supporting the development of the 2035 AFCM Decarbonization Roadmap, helping cement producers across ASEAN move towards a common direction on decarbonization while strengthening regional cooperation and knowledge exchange.



The transition to a low-carbon cement sector requires more than technology alone. It depends on an enabling ecosystem that brings together policy and regulatory frameworks, technology and innovation, finance and investment, standards and certification, and effective governance and implementation. These elements are increasingly important to strengthen industrial competitiveness and support Thailand's transition towards a low-carbon economy.



"The next stage is about moving from individual initiatives and pilots to wider implementation and scale. We need an environment where technology providers, investors, governments, academia and industry can work together to develop solutions that are technically viable, economically meaningful and scalable," Mr. Surachai said.



"For Thailand, the Net Zero transition is also an opportunity to strengthen industrial competitiveness and create new opportunities for innovation, investment and international cooperation. Continued collaboration across sectors and across borders will be essential to turn shared ambitions into practical solutions and lasting value for Thailand and the region," he added.



Building on these achievements, Thailand's cement industry is entering "The NEXT Chapter to Net Zero 2050," with a focus on scaling technology and innovation, accelerating energy and circular economy transitions, and strengthening the enabling conditions for long-term, collaborative action across Thailand and the region.

Hashtag: TCMA TCMAtoNetZero2050 NextChapterToNetZero2050 CementDecarbonization ClimateSolutionsPartner InternationalCollaboration ClimateFinance CleanTechnology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA)

11/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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