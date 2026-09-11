Regulatory News:

UBS Group AG (the "Offeror") (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announces today the results of its previously announced nine concurrent and separate offers (each, an "Offer" and collectively, the "Offers") to purchase outstanding notes of the series listed in the tables below (collectively, the "Notes") and that it has amended the Maximum Purchase Offers by increasing the applicable Maximum Purchase Consideration from $4,000,000,000 to $5,849,096,719.81. The Offers were made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated September 2, 2026 (the "Offer to Purchase"). References herein to "UBS" are references to UBS Group AG together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Offer to Purchase.

The Offers expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 10, 2026 (the "Expiration Date"). The Settlement Date will be September 14, 2026.

According to information provided by D.F. King Co., Inc., the Information Agent for the Offers and Tender Agent for the USD Offers, and UBS AG, the Tender Agent for the Non-USD Offers, $7,933,623,300 combined aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered prior to or at the Expiration Date and not validly withdrawn. For the Non-USD Notes, U.S. dollar amounts were calculated based on the applicable exchange rates, as of 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on September 10, 2026, as reported on the Bloomberg screen page "BFIX" under the headings "GBP/USD Fixings" and "EUR/USD Fixings," as applicable. The exchange rate for GBP was £1.00 $1.35158, and the exchange rate for Euro was €1.00 $1.16126.

The tables below provide certain information about the Offers, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date and the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase.

Any and All Offers Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Total Consideration(1) Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 7.375 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Senior Callable Notes due 2033 Reg S ISIN: CH1211713XXX £750,000,000 £1,084.82 £634,341,000 6.442% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2028 144A: 225401AV0 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DDN1 USH3698DDXXX $697,112,000 $1,014.38 $186,312,000 4.282% Senior Notes due 2028 144A: 225401AC2 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DAR5 USH3698DAXXX $2,250,000,000 $999.99 $1,072,787,000

Maximum Purchase Offers Acceptance Priority Level Title of Security CUSIP/ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Total Consideration (1) Principal Amount Tendered Principal Amount Accepted 1 9.016% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2033 144A: 225401BB3 US225401BXXX Reg S: H3698DDW1 USH3698DDXXX $834,235,000 $1,186.61 $100,784,000 $100,784,000 2 6.537% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2033 144A: 225401AZ1 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DDS0 USH3698DDXXX $758,727,000 $1,056.05 $233,791,000 $233,791,000 3 7.750 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Senior Callable Notes due 2029 Reg S ISIN: CH1214797XXX €2,054,596,000 €1,060.78 €1,383,531,000 €1,383,531,000 4 3.869% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2029 144A: 225401AF5 US225401AXXX; Reg S: H3698DBM5 USH3698DBXXX $2,000,000,000 $989.66 $1,573,488,000 $1,573,488,000 5 2.125 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Senior Callable Notes due 2029 Reg S ISIN: CH1142754XXX £450,000,000 £938.67 £309,672,000 £309,672,000 6 4.194% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Senior Callable Notes due 2031 144A: 225401AP3 US225401AXXX Reg S: H3698DCW2 USH3698DCXXX $3,000,000,000 $970.44 $1,883,913,000 $1,883,913,000

(1) The total consideration for each series of Notes (such consideration, the "Total Consideration") payable per each £1,000, $1,000 or €1,000 principal amount of such series of Notes validly tendered for purchase.

Overall, $7,933,623,300 combined aggregate principal amount of Notes has been accepted for purchase. All Any and All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date have been accepted for purchase. The Maximum Purchase Condition (after giving effect to the increase described above) has been satisfied with respect to the Maximum Purchase Offers in respect of all series of Maximum Purchase Notes. Accordingly, all Maximum Purchase Notes that have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date have been accepted for purchase.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase in the Offers will receive the applicable Total Consideration for each £1,000, €1,000 or $1,000 principal amount, as applicable, of such Notes in cash on the Settlement Date. In addition to the applicable Total Consideration, Holders whose Notes are accepted for purchase will be paid the Accrued Coupon Payment in cash. Interest will cease to accrue on the Settlement Date for all Notes accepted in the Offers.

The Offeror retained UBS Investment Bank as Dealer Manager for the Offers. D.F. King Co., Inc. is the Information Agent for the Offers and the Tender Agent for the USD Offers. UBS AG is the Tender Agent for the Non-USD Offers. Questions regarding the terms of the Offers may be directed to UBS Investment Bank at (833) 690-0971 (toll-free), (212) 882-5721 (collect) or +44 20 7568 1121 and by email at americas-lm@ubs.com or ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com. Any questions regarding Notes tendered or requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King Co., Inc. by telephone at (646) 828-2560 (for banks and brokers only) and (866) 796-7186 (for all others toll-free) or +44 (0)20 7920 9700 and by email at UBS@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase are available at https://clients.dfkingltd.com/UBS/.

Disclaimer

This press release is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities. The Offers were made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and only to such persons and in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law. The information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase. This release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and future expectations concerning the development of UBS, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from UBS's expectations. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect UBS please refer to the "Risk Factors" and other sections of UBS Group AG's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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