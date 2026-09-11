Denver-area interventional radiology practice brings cable-free, AI-based cone beam CT imaging into the outpatient setting

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Image Guided Therapy, a concierge interventional radiology practice serving the Denver area, has become the first office-based lab (OBL) to install the GE HealthCare Allia Moveo image-guided system. The installation upgrades the practice's imaging suite from the Allia 740 to GE HealthCare's latest Allia platform.

The Allia Moveo features a cable-free design and AI-based cone beam CT (CBCT) imaging, and is designed to support high-quality, minimally invasive procedures. By bringing the system into an office-based lab, Image Guided Therapy is expanding access to advanced image guidance beyond the traditional hospital setting, giving patients the option to receive minimally invasive, outpatient care in a comfortable and convenient environment. The practice accepts major medical insurance, making advanced, minimally invasive care accessible to more patients across the Denver area.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9032/313960_2f104e6784298a71_001full.jpg

"Our focus has always been on giving patients access to advanced, minimally invasive care in a setting that feels personal and convenient," said Charles Nutting, DO, owner of Image Guided Therapy. "Adding the Allia Moveo to our office-based lab lets our team work with high-quality imaging while keeping the focus where it belongs, on each patient we treat."

Image Guided Therapy specializes in minimally invasive embolization procedures, including prostate artery embolization (PAE), genicular (knee) artery embolization, and liver-directed therapies. The practice's office-based lab model is designed to offer these image-guided treatments on an outpatient basis as an alternative to more invasive surgical options.

About Image Guided Therapy

Image Guided Therapy is a concierge-style interventional radiology practice based in the Denver area, led by internationally recognized interventional radiologist Charles Nutting, DO. The practice specializes in minimally invasive, image-guided embolization procedures, including treatments for enlarged prostate, knee osteoarthritis, and liver tumors, with an emphasis on personalized, patient-centered care. The practice accepts major medical insurance. For more information, visit iguidedtherapy.com or call 303-241-0000.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313960