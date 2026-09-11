Researchers at China's Nanjing University have fabricated a perovskite-organic tandem solar cell featuring a bottom organic subcell that uses a low-bandgap (LBG) acceptor to enhance near-infrared (NIR) absorption while reducing voltage losses. "A key factor limiting the efficiency of perovskite-organic tandem solar cells is the relatively low photocurrent density generated by the LBG organic subcells compared with their wide-bandgap (WBG) perovskite counterparts," corresponding author Qingdong Zheng told pv magazine. "This photocurrent imbalance largely originates from the substantial overlap ...

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