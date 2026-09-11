The European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy has voted to amend regulations governing trans-European energy infrastructure. The regulations, known as TEN-E, cover the pipelines, cables and other facilities that carry energy across borders within the EU. According to an update published by the European Parliament, the proposals include giving the European Commission "a strong role in developing a common energy scenario and ensuring that infrastructure decisions are based on shared and consistent data." The legislation will also introduce tools to identify gaps in the electricity ...

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