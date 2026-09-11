Invisors named one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services 2026

GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisors, a Workday services provider, has officially been named one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services 2026 by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, in the Small & Medium Organisation category on this year's list. This is Invisors' second inclusion in the Consulting and Professional Services category - earning a spot on this list is a wonderful achievement and a testament to the team in the UK. Learn what sets Invisors apart in the industry at invisors.com/company-overview.

Invisors' employees anonymously reported that the culture of inclusivity and flexibility makes the company a great place to work. When surveyed 92% of employees at Invisors say it is a great place to work*, compared to 54% of employees at a typical UK based company.

"This recognition means so much because it comes directly from our people, not from us. We've always believed that if we take care of our team, through trust, flexibility and genuinely listening to what they need, they'll do extraordinary work for our clients. Being named one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services validates that the culture we've worked hard to build is real and it pushes us to keep raising the bar," said Matt Lawrence, EMEA Commercial Lead.

The Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services award is based on anonymous surveys completed by Invisors employees, forming part of the wider Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list, which is created using anonymous feedback from employees working across the industry about their workplace experience. These firms cover a diverse range of knowledge-intensive roles, from legal services to management consultancy, engineering, marketing and advertising, telecoms, real estate, recruitment and travel management, to name a few.

Great Place to Work UK administered its research-backed Trust Index© employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based consulting and professional services employees to determine the Best Workplaces list. The survey asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

"Our growth has always been about our people first. Every investment we make in flexibility, development and wellbeing is because we know that a supported team delivers better outcomes for our clients. This is Invisors' second time on this list and it's a proud milestone for our UK team - one we intend to build on," said Invisors EMEA Support AMS Lead, Lisa Duddy.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK, said:

"The consulting and professional services sector continues to evolve rapidly, with organisations adapting to new technologies and changing client demands. In this environment, the very best workplaces recognise that supporting their people through periods of change is essential. Feedback from employees highlights the importance of transparent leadership, open communication, and involving people in decisions that affect them. These are the qualities that help employees feel valued, informed, and able to do their best work. Congratulations to Invisors on achieving UK's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services recognition and for fostering a workplace culture that puts its people first."

This year, Invisors has received several recognitions based on revenue, growth and employee-satisfaction, including UK's Best Workplaces for Women List, UK's Best Workplaces and Great Place To Work Certified in the UK. These recognitions reflect the strong culture we've built at Invisors and the values that guide our team. We're proud to prioritise our people and create an environment where they can thrive alongside our business. Explore the latest news, awards and recognition from Invisors at invisors.com/news.

About Invisors

As a certified Workday Services Partner, Invisors helps customers utilise their organisational data to make better-informed business decisions through the deployment of Workday. We believe the most important measure of our team's success is our clients' ability to achieve their big-picture vision. From initial deployments to ongoing projects, we are focused on elevating perspectives + transforming results. Learn more by visiting invisors.com.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, on a mission to make every company a great workplace for all. Every year, they receive direct feedback from over 10 million workers around the world telling them how they really feel about their employer. Their survey is completely confidential and anonymous, so people can feel comfortable being honest about their workplace, and companies can gain detailed insights into how they can better serve their people.

Only those employers who have the highest levels of trust, job satisfaction, and who empower ALL their employees to thrive both in and outside of work are awarded official Best Workplaces recognition. For more information, visit greatplacetowork.co.uk.

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