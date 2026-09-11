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WKN: A2PEP0 | ISIN: SE0017134125 | Ticker-Symbol: W0S
Frankfurt
11.09.26 | 08:01
1,420 Euro
-1,39 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
CYNCA NORDIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
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CYNCA NORDIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,4321,49811:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 10:15 Uhr
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Cynca Nordic AB: Resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting in Cynca Nordic AB (publ)

At the extraordinary general meeting in Cynca Nordic AB (publ) today on 11 September 2026, it was resolved, inter alia, on a dividend distributionas well as on a reverse share split and to amend the company's articles of association.

Dividend distribution

The extraordinary general meeting resolved on a dividend distribution to the shareholders of the company of SEK 13.50 per share, corresponding to a total dividend of SEK 5,073,427,818.

Reverse share split
The extraordinary general meeting resolved on a reverse share split by way of an amendment to the articles of association and a resolution on the reverse share split. The articles of association were amended so that the number of shares shall be not less than 23,700,000 and no more than 94,800,000, replacing the previous limits of not less than 237,000,000 and no more than 948,000,000.

The extraordinary general meeting further resolved on a reverse share split of the company's shares at a ratio of ten (10) existing shares to one (1) new share. Following the reverse share split, the maximum number of shares in the company will amount to 37,580,946 shares (rounded down). Consequently, the quotient value of each share following the reverse share split will amount to not less than SEK 3.333333 per share (rounded down).

Where a shareholder's holding is not evenly divisible by ten (10) and therefore does not correspond to a whole number of new shares, the fractional shares shall, on the record date for the reverse share split, be transferred to the company. The fractional shares shall, without undue delay and at the company's expense, be sold through a securities institution. The proceeds of the sale shall thereafter be distributed among the shareholders whose fractional shares were transferred to the company, in proportion to their respective fractional shareholdings.

The extraordinary general meeting further resolved to authorise the board of directors to determine the record date for the reverse share split and to take such other measures as may be necessary to implement the reverse share split.

Minutes of the meeting and complete resolutions
The minutes from the extraordinary general meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be made available at the company and on the company's website, www.cynca.se.

For additional information, please contact:

Olof Andersson, CFO, Cynca Nordic AB (publ)
Email: olof.andersson@cynca.se

About Cynca

Cynca is an industrial group that provides specialised products and services to Nordic industry and infrastructure. The group consists of specialists who through collaboration create synergies and business value for their customers. Cynca has 1,000 employees with its head office in Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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