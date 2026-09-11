Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Tempest Droneworx today announced its selection as one of the Southeast's most promising tech companies to present at Venture Atlanta 2026, the Southeast's premier technology innovation event and one of the nation's leading venture capital conferences. Taking place October 14-15 at the Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall, Venture Atlanta brings together the region's fastest-growing technology companies with top-tier investors, corporate innovation leaders, and potential strategic partners from across the country.

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Key Takeaways:

Tempest Droneworx is selected to present at Venture Atlanta 2026, taking place October 14-15 at the Woodruff Arts Center and Atlanta Symphony Hall, after a highly competitive application process.

Tempest Droneworx develops a real-time, cross-platform intelligence system that fuses data from robots, drones, cameras, sensors, and RADAR into a 3D common operating picture, has demonstrated it with the FAA and U.S. Air Force, and is bringing Corvus MRDR to market.

Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 1,000 companies, facilitating more than $8.8 billion in capital raised and $22 billion in successful exits, and brings together hundreds of investors and influential leaders.

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About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 1,000 companies and raise over $8.8 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org. For updates, follow Venture Atlanta on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit the Venture Atlanta blog.

About Tempest Droneworx

Tempest Droneworx is a Houston-based real-time intelligence technology company with a mission of preventing issues from becoming serious problems through real-time insight. Its Harbinger platform aggregates, controls, analyzes, and disseminates information from unmanned systems, security cameras, LiDAR, thermal and RGB sensors, RADAR, satellite data, and other sources into a real-time 3D common operating picture.

Tempest Droneworx technology is platform-, sensor-, communications-, AI/ML-, and presentation-agnostic, allowing customers to integrate existing and future systems without being locked into a single hardware or software ecosystem. The company's technology has been demonstrated through programs with the Federal Aviation Administration and U.S. Air Force, including simultaneous control of heterogeneous unmanned aircraft and the development of airspace deconfliction and real-time 3D common operating picture capabilities.

Tempest Droneworx is also bringing Corvus MRDR (Modular Robotics Development & Reporting) to market, an engineering platform that allows researchers and developers to build and test robotics, autonomy, cooperative control, and multi-vehicle technologies using combinations of virtual and physical systems in the same environment. Corvus MRDR enables teams to move incrementally from simulation to real hardware without rebuilding the test environment around their code, while capturing telemetry for analysis and playback.

Tempest Droneworx serves defense, government, public safety, research, agriculture, infrastructure, and commercial markets. The company is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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