EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc. / Key word(s): Conference

Galimedix Therapeutics to present functional feasibility data from Phase 2 eDREAM study in geographic atrophy at 26th EURETINA Congress



11.09.2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

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Galimedix Therapeutics to present functional feasibility data from Phase 2 eDREAM study in geographic atrophy at 26th EURETINA Congress Kensington, MD, USA, and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 11, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, today announced that functional feasibility data from its Phase 2 eDREAM study evaluating GAL-101 in geographic atrophy (GA), a severe form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), will be presented at the upcoming 26th EURETINA Congress. The congress will take place October 1-4, 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The data will showcase the use of patient-tailored microperimetry as a sensitive functional endpoint for evaluating potential treatment effects in the eDREAM study. The following abstract will be presented by Galimedix: Oral presentation #1:

Title: Repeatability and Test-Retest Characteristics of Personalized Microperimetry Endpoints in Non-Foveal Geographic Atrophy: Findings from Baseline Triplicate Testing in the eDREAM Trial

Presenter: Yaniv Barkana, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Galimedix

Time/Place: Sunday, October 4 | 12:00-12:06 CEST | Free Paper Forum 1 Other abstracts analyzing baseline data from eDREAM will be presented during the conference: Oral presentation #2:

Title: Structure-Function Discordance in the Peri-Atrophic Zone of Geographic Atrophy: Baseline Results from the eDREAM Trial

Presenter: Omer Trivizki, MD, MBA, Unit & Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology at Tel-Aviv Medical Center, eDREAM International Coordinating Investigator

Time/Place: Thursday, October 1 | 13:24-13:30 CEST | Free Paper Forum 2 Oral presentation #3:

Title: Cross-modal agreement between FAF and OCT in quantification of geographic atrophy for eyes enrolled in the eDREAM randomised trial

Presenter: Fangyao Tang, Moorfields Ophthalmic Reading Centre & Clinical AI Lab

Time/Place: Friday, October 2 | 16:54-17:00 CEST | Free Paper Forum 1 Oral presentation #4:

Title: Topographic Spatial Agreement Between Fundus Autofluorescence and SD-OCT Features of Geographic Atrophy: Analysis in the eDREAM Trial

Presenter: Yiu Wai Chan, Moorfields Ophthalmic Reading Centre & Clinical AI Lab

Time/Place: Saturday, October 3 | 9:42-9:48 CEST | Free Paper Forum 2 E-Poster #1:

Title: Repeatability and Correlation of Best-Corrected Visual Acuity, Low-Luminance Visual Acuity, and Central Foveal Microperimetry: Baseline Paired-Visit Data from the eDREAM Trial

Presenter: Omer Trivizki, MD, MBA, Unit & Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology at Tel-Aviv Medical Center, eDREAM International Coordinating Investigator

Time/Place: Thursday, October 1| Poster Hub E-poster #2:

Title: Locus-level test-retest repeatability of MAIA microperimetry in geographic atrophy: implications for trial endpoint design from the eDREAM randomised trial

Presenter: Dun Jack Fu, Moorfields Ophthalmic Reading Centre & Clinical AI Lab

Time/Place: Thursday, October 1 | Poster Hub 26th EURETINA Congress

The EURETINA Congress is the world's largest meeting dedicated to retinal medicine, bringing together ophthalmologists, researchers, healthcare professionals and industry representatives from across the global retina community. The annual congress provides a platform for the presentation and discussion of the latest scientific and clinical developments in the diagnosis, treatment and management of retinal diseases. The 26th EURETINA Congress will take place October 1-4, 2026, at the VIECON - Vienna Congress & Convention Center in Vienna, Austria. For more information, visit www.euretina.org . About Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Galimedix is a Phase 2 clinical-stage private company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases. Founded by a seasoned and highly dedicated team of bio-entrepreneurs, pharmaceutical executives and scientists, Galimedix's groundbreaking small molecules offer the hope of changing the course of disease where amyloid beta (Aß) plays a role, such as in dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and Alzheimer's disease - Galimedix's initial areas of focus. For more information, visit www.galimedix.com and follow us on LinkedIn . Contact

Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc.

Co-founder and Executive Chairman

info@galimedix.com Media inquiries: Anne Hennecke U.S. MC Services AG Laurie Doyle Tel: +49 (0)170 7134018 Tel: +1-339-832-0752 galimedix@mc-services.eu





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