EQS-News: Galimedix, Inc.
/ Key word(s): Conference
Galimedix Therapeutics to present functional feasibility data from Phase 2 eDREAM study in geographic atrophy at 26th EURETINA Congress
Kensington, MD, USA, and Munich/Martinsried, Germany, September 11, 2026 - Galimedix Therapeutics, Inc. ("Galimedix"), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel oral and topical neuroprotective therapies with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of serious eye and brain diseases, today announced that functional feasibility data from its Phase 2 eDREAM study evaluating GAL-101 in geographic atrophy (GA), a severe form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), will be presented at the upcoming 26th EURETINA Congress. The congress will take place October 1-4, 2026 in Vienna, Austria. The data will showcase the use of patient-tailored microperimetry as a sensitive functional endpoint for evaluating potential treatment effects in the eDREAM study.
The following abstract will be presented by Galimedix:
Oral presentation #1:
Other abstracts analyzing baseline data from eDREAM will be presented during the conference:
Oral presentation #2:
Oral presentation #3:
Oral presentation #4:
E-Poster #1:
E-poster #2:
26th EURETINA Congress
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11.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2396086 11.09.2026 CET/CEST