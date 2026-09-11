London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Meridian Mining plc (LSE: MNO) (TSX: MNO) (FSE: N2E0) (Tradegate: N2E0) (OTCQX: MRRDF) ("Meridian" or the "Company") announces that that an application has been made for the admission of 136,730 Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company (the "Shares") to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"), in connection with the exercise of awards under the Company's Omnibus Plan 2025. Admission of the Shares is expected on or around 16 September 2026. The Shares shall rank equally with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313964