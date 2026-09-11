According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Sept. 8, Free-On-Board (FOB) China M10 and 210R wafer prices fell to $0.149/pc and $0.156/pc, respectively, down 1.97% and 2.50% week on week. The wafer price rally seen in mid-August has failed to sustain momentum, with prices returning to a downward trend. Industry sources said n-type 183 wafers, which had risen notably on a temporary surge in overseas demand and reached transaction prices above CNY 1.10 ($0.164)/pc at the peak, fell back to around CNY 1/pc this week, with some transactions reportedly below that level. One trade participant ...

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