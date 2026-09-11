A research group from Tunisia's University of Tunis has developed a low-water evaporative cooling system for PV modules operating in arid climates. The system consists of three layers of jute fabric and an Internet of Things (IoT)-controlled water pump. "The novelty of our research rests on three key pillars that have never been combined before," corresponding author Mahmoud Chaabani told pv magazine. "First, we engineered a three-layer jute fabric with an orthogonal 0°/90° fiber orientation to maximize capillary-driven water distribution. Second, instead of continuous wetting, we introduced ...

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