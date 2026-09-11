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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.09.2026 12:10 Uhr
190 Leser
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The World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development: 2026 World Tourism Conference Signs Multiple Deals to Boost Inbound Tourism

The World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the afternoon of September 9, the World Conference on Tourism Cooperation and Development was held in Shougang Park in Beijing. Multiple cooperation signing ceremonies were held on-site at the conference.

Zheng Fang, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and Zhu Baoxia, Vice President of China Daily, jointly launched the "Travel in China, Beijing" English Smart Cultural and Tourism Service Platform. The platform will display the inbound tourism resources of Beijing and provide relevant information and services for overseas tourists, making it convenient for them to travel freely in Beijing.

Rong Xinfeng, Chairman of Beijing Badaling Culture and Tourism Group Co., Ltd., and Zheng Xiaofei, CEO of Mastercard All Things Online, jointly signed a memorandum of cooperation between Badaling Culture and Tourism Group and Mastercard to promote high-quality tourism development.

Both parties will rely on the Great Wall, a world-class cultural heritage site, the mature comprehensive tourism service capabilities of the Culture and Tourism Group, and the diverse acceptance channels of the widely used Mastercard both domestically and internationally, to build the Badaling Great Wall Scenic Area into the first "World Cultural Heritage Entry Payment Demonstration Scenic Area" in China.

The conference also held a signing ceremony for Beijing inbound tourism cooperation. Members of the WTCF, such as China Travel Service Head Office, Beijing First Travel Development, Beijing Baida Tourism, and Zhongxin Tourism, have made precise contact with international travel agencies from Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Türkiye, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Vietnam and other countries.

Various parties have reached multiple cooperation consensuses in key areas such as inbound customer source transportation, cross-border payment settlement, and innovative application of cultural and tourism technology, laying a solid foundation for expanding Beijing's inbound tourism market and deepening international cultural and tourism cooperation.



Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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