Engineering the Next Horizon: FAW TRUCKS Ready to Deliver in Hannover

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 72nd IAA TRANSPORTATION will run from September 14 through September 20 at the Hannover Exhibition Grounds in Germany. Under the theme "Engineering the Next Horizon, Delivering the Next Journey" FAW TRUCKS will make a strong showing with five vehicle models, including the CORTRON CS600, and nine core assemblies-opening a dialogue between its historic legacy and its exploration of the future on the global commercial vehicle stage.

During the show, the five vehicles on display will together trace FAW TRUCKS's 70-year journey from its beginnings to industry leadership. The lineup will include three CORTRON CS tractors spanning diesel and battery-electric powertrain options. Developed for the long-haul transport market, the diesel models feature a new generation of core assemblies developed in-house, reducing vehicle fuel consumption by 15%. The battery-electric model is built on an 800 V high-voltage platform and supports dual-connector CCS2 fast charging at up to 1,000 A, with a single-connector Megawatt Charging System (MCS) available as an option. It also features a dual-motor e-axle with a peak transmission efficiency of 94.5%.

The stand will also feature nine core assemblies developed in-house, including the GD300 and ER540 Power Domains. Spanning multiple energy pathways-including conventional fuels, battery-electric power, and hydrogen-the lineup demonstrates FAW TRUCKS's strong in-house development capabilities.

Located at Stand B10, Hall 24, the FAW TRUCKS stand features an open-plan design with four themed zones: Low Carbon, Zero Carbon, Ecosystem, and Future. These zones respectively showcase advances in energy efficiency and carbon reduction for conventional powertrains, the new-energy product portfolio, full-lifecycle solutions, and cutting-edge technologies for next-generation intelligent logistics. Each exhibit has its own QR code, while detailed product information is also available on a dedicated microsite. By integrating the on-site and online experiences, FAW TRUCKS extends the exhibition beyond the boundaries of time and place.

At this year's exhibition, FAW TRUCKS will exhibit alongside partners including FAWER, FAWAY, FAWSN, SmartLink, and Zhuoyu Technology. Together, they will showcase FAW TRUCKS's transformation from operating solely as a manufacturer to becoming an integrated "products + services + ecosystem" solutions provider, while creating a platform for deeper engagement with customers and the wider industry ecosystem worldwide. Looking ahead, FAW TRUCKS will remain committed to independent technology development, continue advancing its core capabilities in multi-energy powertrains and intelligent connectivity, expand the global reach of Chinese commercial vehicles, and contribute to the high-quality development of the global transport industry.

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