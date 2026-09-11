Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - On September 10, the opening ceremony of the 2026 "Rainforest and You" Main Venue Experience Event was held at the Qixian Culture and Sports Park in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County. As a signature ecological culture brand that Hainan has focused on building, this year's event continues the theme of "Cherish the Tropical Rainforest, Revel in Rainforest Time." Relying on the pristine mountains and waters and the rainforest ecology, it creates an immersive ecological and cultural feast, vividly telling the moving story of protection, coexistence, and development of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park. The event is hosted by the Hainan Provincial Forestry Bureau and the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park Administration, organized by the People's Government of Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County and the Scientific Research and Monitoring Center of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park, and executed by the Hainan Performing Arts Group. Since its inception in 2022, "Rainforest and You" has been held for four consecutive editions and has grown into an important provincial-level event integrating ecological achievement showcases, science popularization and education, immersive experiences, and the integration of culture, agriculture, and tourism. It has become an important window for China to tell the world the story of China's national park development and biodiversity conservation. The main venue of the fifth edition in 2026 is located in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County (Wuzhishan area of the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park). Based on the region's unique mountain rainforest resources and the traditional cultural heritage of the Li and Miao peoples, it coordinates a series of activities across various areas of the national park, enriching the ecological foundation and cultural connotations for the development of the Hainan Free Trade Port.









The opening ceremony's artistic performance adhered to the creative concept of ecological priority. Relying on the original terrain of Qixian Culture and Sports Park, an open circular live-action stage was built without damaging the site's original vegetation and water systems, and a large amount of recyclable and eco-friendly stage materials were used. After the performance, the site will be fully restored. The stage cleverly uses the park's greenery, streams, and covered bridges as natural scenery, adopting low-noise distributed sound reinforcement and low-color-temperature lighting technology to strictly control sound and light pollution, achieving a deep integration of artistic performance and the natural environment.

The performance takes "patrolling the mountains" as its narrative thread, unfolding along the emotional arc of "Mountains and Seas Awaken - Guarding the Green - All Things Coexist - Unity of Home and Country - Answer of the Times." The prologue, "Dawn Breaks: Mountains and Seas in Harmony," uses chorus and music-dance-painting to depict the primal scene of the rainforest awakening and all things flourishing. Chapter One, "Guarding the Green: Mission as Heavy as Mountains," focuses on the frontline dedication of forest rangers and scientific researchers, praising the sense of responsibility of rainforest guardians. Chapter Two, "Sharing This Life: Home of All Beings," integrates Li and Miao folk customs with modern art, artistically recreating the habitat and reproduction of rare creatures such as the Hainan gibbon and Hainan Eld's deer, and vividly presenting the conservation achievement of the Hainan gibbon population recovering to 7 groups and 44 individuals-the Hainan gibbon is the only gibbon species in the world whose population continues to grow, and has become a landmark case of biodiversity conservation in China. Chapter Three, "'The Country's Great Cause': Mountains and Rivers in Unity," expands the vision to China's first batch of national parks, expressing the patriotic sentiment of protecting lucid waters and lush mountains. In the finale, "Ode to Green: Answer of the Times," all performers took the stage to sing the large-scale song and dance "My Lucid Waters and Lush Mountains," bringing the entire performance to a climax.







The overall cycle of this year's "Rainforest and You" experience event covers June to December. It innovatively builds an all-time normalized experience model, implementing "main venue leadership and sub-venue coordination," and systematically plans five major sections: live-action performances, science popularization and education volunteer services, comprehensive in-depth experiences, international exchange and seminars, and all-media publicity and reporting. Sub-venues in Ledong, Wuzhishan, Baisha, Qiongzhong, and other places simultaneously carry out distinctive activities such as rainforest challenges, international cycling events, and Li village harvest festivals. For science popularization and education, nature education classes are offered to 15 primary and secondary schools in the province, media tours are organized, and a three-month bilingual slow livestream called "Rainforest Time" is launched to popularize knowledge of tropical rainforest biodiversity to the world.

The opening ceremony was livestreamed simultaneously on multiple platforms at home and abroad. Domestic mainstream media, official new media of the national park, and the new media matrix of the Hainan Performing Arts Group broadcast simultaneously; overseas, it was pushed through the HiHainan Facebook account and linked with a matrix of social media influencers, allowing global audiences to experience the rainforest gala in the cloud.

Taking the event as an opportunity, Baoting launched three themed tourism routes. Tourists can tour local attractions, experience hot springs, taste distinctive local products, and deeply experience the diverse charm of "rainforest + exhibitions + culture and tourism + agriculture + sports."

In parallel with the main venue activities, the Tropical Rainforest National Park International Symposium was held in Baoting from September 10 to 13. Representatives from relevant fields at home and abroad conducted in-depth discussions on topics such as resource management and protection, technological empowerment, value transformation of ecological products, and public participation, contributing Hainan solutions and Chinese wisdom to global biodiversity conservation.

One mountain, one rainforest; one spring, one style. As the curtain rises on this year's "Rainforest and You" main venue activities, the all-domain rainforest experience series covering June to December is unfolding in stages and continuously heating up, guiding the whole society to enter the rainforest, understand the rainforest, and protect this green treasure at 18 degrees north latitude.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313952