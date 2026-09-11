The Engineering Network: The UK's national industrial automation and machine building show returns to Stoneleigh Park this October

KENILWORTH, England, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MachineBuilding.Live, co-located with FoodManufacturing.Live, and organised by The Engineering Network (TEN), is the UK's dedicated one-day event for industrial automation specialists, machine builders, systems integrators and food and drink manufacturing professionals, returning to the NAEC, Stoneleigh Park, on Wednesday 14th October 2026, for its biggest edition yet.

Registration is free, with every VIP Visitor badge giving all-access entry to the show floor, the CPD-accredited workshop programme and hands-on IO-Link training sessions, plus free parking and a complimentary breakfast roll and brew on arrival.

Following sold-out events at MachineBuilding.North in Manchester and MachineBuilding.South at Sandown Park, we're excited to showcase 200+ specialist suppliers and over 1,000 of the latest innovations and new products.

"This is a really important event for the industry," said Mark Simms, Editor at TEN. "Machine building plays such a key role in our productivity and competitiveness, and at a time when the UK needs to surge forward, this is where you'll find all the information you need."

NEW FOR 2026: THE BIG INDUSTRY DEBATES

For the first time, MachineBuilding.Live and FoodManufacturing.Live are opening up the industry's biggest questions for practical, open discussion: making the case for robotics, alternative customer outcome metrics, and whether machine-as-a-service can create new revenue streams for machine builders.

UNMISSABLE EXPERT-LED TECHNICAL WORKSHOPS

Pilz Automation Technology : Machinery Regulation 2027: What Machine Builders Need to Do Now (Jamie Thomas, Machinery Safety Specialist)

: Machinery Regulation 2027: What Machine Builders Need to Do Now (Jamie Thomas, Machinery Safety Specialist) Lenze : The Best Axis Starts with the Right Question (Tom Oliveira, Pre-Sales & Solution Manager)

: The Best Axis Starts with the Right Question (Tom Oliveira, Pre-Sales & Solution Manager) B&R Industrial Automation : Implementing Machine-Centric Robotics (Jason Johnson, Sales Manager UK and IRE)

: Implementing Machine-Centric Robotics (Jason Johnson, Sales Manager UK and IRE) SKF : The Hidden Cost of Downtime: How Food-Safe Reliability Drives Production Performance

: The Hidden Cost of Downtime: How Food-Safe Reliability Drives Production Performance Beckhoff Automation : MX System: Delivering Cabinet-Free Automation in Practice (Neil March, MX Product Specialist)

: MX System: Delivering Cabinet-Free Automation in Practice (Neil March, MX Product Specialist) SolutionsPT: Your CE Mark, Your Obligation: What the Cyber Resilience Act Means for Machine Builders (Sam Maesschalck, Senior Network and Cyber Security Consultant)

GET HANDS-ON WITH IO-LINK

PI UK and TGN return with dedicated hands-on training sessions, giving you the chance to move beyond theory and work directly with live training rigs, laptops and real hardware, delivered by Tim Beech CEng MIET.

These sessions regularly sell out, so early booking is strongly recommended.

Find out more | Register now

Media Contact

marketing@theengineeringnetwork.co.uk

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-uks-national-industrial-automation-and-machine-building-show-returns-to-stoneleigh-park-this-october-302876347.html