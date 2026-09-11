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WKN: A3E4V8 | ISIN: US52110M1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 69Q
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 09:30
38,000 Euro
+4,97 % +1,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAZARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,80036,60013:23
36,00036,60010:31
PR Newswire
11.09.2026 12:45 Uhr
129 Leser
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Lazard Reports August 2026 Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) reported today that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of August 31, 2026 totaled approximately $290.3 billion. The month's AUM included market appreciation of $3.7 billion, net outflows of $1.8 billion and FX appreciation of $1.5 billion.

LAZARD, INC.
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM")
(unaudited)
($ in millions)



As of:



August 31,

July 31,



20261

2026

Equity


$218,426

$216,243

Fixed Income


35,590

34,964

Multi Asset


25,305

24,620

Alternatives


11,011

11,071

Total AUM


$290,332

$286,898

(1) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About Lazard

Founded in 1848, Lazard is the preeminent financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals. Lazard is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as Lazard, Inc. under the ticker LAZ. For more information, please visit Lazard.com and follow Lazard on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "target," "goal," "pipeline," or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A "Risk Factors," and also discussed from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including the following:

  • Adverse general economic conditions or adverse conditions in global or regional financial markets;
  • Changes in international trade policies and practices including the implementation of tariffs, proposed further tariffs, and responses from other jurisdictions, and the economic impacts, volatility and uncertainty resulting therefrom;
  • A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);
  • Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;
  • Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;
  • A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses;
  • Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels; and
  • Changes in relevant tax laws, regulations or treaties or an adverse interpretation of those items.

These risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Our SEC reports describe additional factors that could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

As a result, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate or correct. Although we believe the statements reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, achievements or events. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard, Inc. is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites, and other social media sites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

Investor Contact:
William Murdock +1 212-632-1564
[email protected]

Media Contacts:
Zoe Butt +44 20 7448 2802
[email protected]

Aziz Nayani +1 212 632 6042
[email protected]

SOURCE Lazard

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.