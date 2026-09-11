Liberty Global Ltd.: Liberty Global Tech Ventures Invests in AI Inference Hardware and Software Company, Positron AI

Positron AI develops hardware and software for memory-first AI inference systems

Positron joins growing portfolio of AI firms that Liberty Global has backed including Higgsfield, XBOW, Legora and ElevenLabs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Global Tech Ventures, the technology investment arm of Liberty Global, today announced an investment in Positron AI, a leader in hardware and software for memory-first AI inference systems.

Liberty Global joins a select group of investors in the oversubscribed $875 million funding round, which values the company at $5 billion. The round was co-led by NEA, Valor Equity Partners, Atreides Management, Andra Capital, Dylan Patel's SemiAnalysis Capital and Jim Clark. Liberty Global's selection reflects the strategic value it brings through its global technology footprint and experience scaling digital platforms.

Founded in 2023, Positron develops hardware and software designed specifically for AI inference, the stage at which trained AI models process and generate outputs. Its memory-first architecture is designed to lower total cost of ownership and process requests faster by addressing the memory bottlenecks that constrain AI inference.

Positron's memory-first inference systems use LPDDR5X memory, avoiding constrained HBM and CoWoS supply chains, while achieving more than 90% memory bandwidth utilization. Its Atlas systems can be installed in existing data center architecture without changes to cooling systems.

Bobbie Maltiel, Partner at Liberty Global Tech Ventures, said: "While AI is being adopted by consumers and enterprises at a phenomenal rate, the ability to deliver token usage at the lowest possible cost is key to the full benefits being delivered for society. The Positron team have a relentless focus on this and we are delighted to be joining them on their mission to deliver high-speed AI at the lowest possible cost to businesses and consumers."

The market for inference compute, the computing power needed to run AI models rather than train them, is expected to be worth $1.3tn by 2032 driven by hyperscaler demand*. Positron already counts Oracle, Jump Trading and Parasail among its customers.

Its next-generation custom silicon, Asimov, tapes out in late 2026 with production in the second half of 2027. Asimov powers Titan, a multi-terabyte-memory inference system for long-context and next-generation AI workloads.

Liberty Global Tech Ventures invests in category-defining AI and technology businesses and Positron joins firms like ElevenLabs, XBOW, Legora and Higgsfield in selecting Liberty Global as a strategic investor.

*Generative AI Market Poised to Reach $2.3 Trillion by 2032 as Agentic Systems Proliferate and Infrastructure Demand Surges, according to Bloomberg Intelligence | Press | Bloomberg LP

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) delivers long-term shareholder value through the strategic management of two complementary platforms: Liberty Telecom and Liberty Growth.

Liberty Telecom is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications, providing approximately 80 million fixed and mobile connections across Europe through advanced fiber and 5G networks that empower customers and strengthen national economies. The business generates aggregate revenue of $22 billion, including approximately $18 billion from nonconsolidated joint ventures and $4 billion from consolidated operations.

Liberty Growth invests in scalable businesses across the technology, media, sports and infrastructure sectors, with a portfolio of roughly 70 companies and funds valued at $3.4billion.*

Together, these platforms reflect Liberty Global's focus on operating, enabling and investing in businesses with strong strategic fit and the potential to deliver sustainable long-term returns.

*As independently valued as of December 31, 2025.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with respect to business strategies, future growth prospects; valuation expectations and other information and statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include events that are outside of Liberty Global's control. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Liberty Global expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

ABOUT POSITRON AI

Positron AI builds hardware and software to make AI inference dramatically cheaper and more energy efficient. The company's shipping product, Atlas, is deployed at hyperscaler scale today, and its next-generation custom silicon, Asimov, tapes out in late 2026 with production in the second half of 2027. Asimov powers Titan, a multi-terabyte-memory inference system for long-context and next-generation AI workloads. Positron's energy-efficient architecture allows its systems to be deployed in air-cooled or liquid-cooled data centers at varying rack densities, without dependence on constrained HBM or CoWoS supply chains. Learn more at positron.ai.