dmg events: Gastech 2026: The Global Energy Industry Arrives in Bangkok as Asia Drives the Next Chapter of Energy Growth

Hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Energy, Gastech 2026 will unite global ministers, energy executives, and technology leaders in Bangkok to advance the investments, partnerships, and infrastructure projects needed to meet rising energy demand across emerging and established markets: dmg events

BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In just three days, the world's energy leaders will arrive in Bangkok for Gastech 2026, as government ministers, industry CEOs, investors and technology giants come together to address one of the defining opportunities of our time: how to deliver the energy required to power economic growth, industrial development and rising living standards around the world.

From 14-17 September, the event will bring the entire energy industry to Asia, where rapid industrialisation, urbanisation and AI expansion have transformed the region's emerging markets into economic powerhouses. As emerging economies continue to drive more than 80% of global energy demand growth, the investments and partnerships formed at Gastech will help shape how that demand is met.

With each new factory, data centre and transport link adding to Asia's expanding consumption, Gastech 2026 will align global capital, supply and infrastructure to sustain the industrial and digital growth unlocking new opportunities for billions across the region.

Through a unique convergence of global policymakers, regulators, energy producers, infrastructure and technology providers, investors, traders and utilities, Gastech 2026 will advance a coordinated and pragmatic response to the world's mounting energy needs, leveraging every resource and solution available to ensure emerging markets and established economies have the abundant and reliable energy they need to keep growing with confidence.

This response will take shape through Gastech's Strategic Conference, which will host 19 ministers - including senior representatives from Thailand, Egypt, Nigeria, Singapore, Oman, Libya and the United States - alongside policymakers and leaders from the international institutions that set the rules for global energy trade. Opened by H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, the conference will span more than 200 sessions, providing a platform for these decision-makers to align on the policies, partnerships, investments and regulatory frameworks needed to support the next phase of global growth.

The conference's flagship ministerial sessions will include "The energy reset: Who controls power in the new global order?", which unites government leaders from Africa, Asia and the Middle East to discuss and compare national strategies for building more resilient and diversified energy systems, as well as "Demand surge, system strain: Asia's energy stress test", which offers an inside look at how governments across the region are taking immediate action to secure reliable power through reform, regional integration, and scalable gas and LNG infrastructure.

Private sector leaders will also take centre stage, as Gastech 2026 will convene the executives responsible for producing, supplying, financing, transporting, trading and delivering the world's energy. Through dedicated leadership sessions, the CEOs of leading global energy companies will advance the commercial partnerships, investment commitments and infrastructure projects required to ensure energy systems keep pace with rising demand, technological transformation and evolving security priorities.

Confirmed C-suite speakers include Dr Narin Phoawanich, Governor, EGAT; Dr Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO & President, PTT; Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President & Group CEO, PETRONAS; Takayuki Ueda, President & CEO, INPEX; Liz Westcott, MD & CEO, Woodside Energy; Horacio Marín, President & CEO, YPF; Bayo Ojulari, GCEO, NNPC; Freeman Shaheen, President, Chevron Global Gas; Peter Clarke, Senior Vice President - LNG, ExxonMobil Upstream; Cederic Cremers, President - Integrated Gas, Shell; Yukio Kani, Global CEO & Chair, JERA; Mike Sabel, CEO, Executive Co-Chairman & Founder, Venture Global; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO, Baker Hughes; and Richard Holtum, CEO, Trafigura.

Beyond the conference, Gastech's exhibition will translate strategic discussions into commercial outcomes, bringing together international suppliers, buyers, utilities, developers, investors, and technology providers from across the global value chain. The exhibition will be anchored by co-hosts Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell, supported by Thailand's National Consortium Partners EGAT, PTT, and Gulf, alongside National Consortium Supporters RATCH and EGCO, highlighting the strong collaboration between government and global industry leaders.

Connecting the entire industry from demand to delivery, the show floor will enable participants to advance offtake discussions, terminal and grid projects, and infrastructure financing. Energy producers including ADNOC, XRG, Cheniere, Venture Global, and Woodside Energy will meet buyers and utilities such as KOGAS, GAIL, SEFE, Uniper, and ENGIE, alongside trading houses Vitol and Trafigura. With engineering and technology providers including Bechtel, Technip Energies, Samsung Heavy Industries, Baker Hughes, Siemens Energy, and Honeywell showcasing deployment-ready solutions, the exhibition will build on the approximately US $60 billion in commercial agreements and investments facilitated at Gastech 2025.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: "The world needs more energy, delivered more reliably, to more people and more sustainably. The scale of what needs to be built is extraordinary, but so too is the opportunity. As governments, industry and investors come together in Bangkok, Gastech provides the platform where partnerships are formed, policy is shaped and the investments needed to support long-term growth can move forward."

In just three days, Gastech will reaffirm its role as the leading meeting place for the entire industry to address the world's mounting energy needs, against the backdrop of Asia's rapidly rising demand. With voices from every sector and region represented, the event will once again shape the global agenda for energy security, resilience, and long-term economic growth.

About Gastech

Gastech is the world's largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, low-carbon solutions, hydrogen, shipping, AI for energy and electrification. Gastech 2026 is expected to welcome more than 50,000 attendees from over 150 countries, 800+ exhibiting companies and 800+ speakers

For further information and registration, visit the official Gastech website. https://www.gastechevent.com

For media accreditation, visit the Gastech media centre. Register here

About dmg events

Since 1989, dmg events has created connections that enable growth by bringing together global industries, governments and innovators to drive collaboration, unlock commercial opportunity and advance meaningful progress across the world's most important markets. Through high-impact events and strategic partnerships, dmg events supports businesses and communities to navigate change, accelerate innovation and build sustainable success.

Operating from 13 offices worldwide, dmg events delivers more than 30 energy and policy events annually. Across four continents, its leading events, including ADIPEC and Gastech, bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to engage on the priorities shaping the future of energy systems and global markets.

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