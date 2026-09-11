Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Libra Energy Materials Inc. (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) ("Libra" or the "Company") announces that, due to strong investor demand, it has upsized the listed issuer financing exemption offering previously announced on August 28, 2026, amended September 4, 2026 (the "LIFE Offering") by $200,000, to gross proceeds of up to $2 million.

The Company has filed an amended and restated offering document (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its LIFE Offering. The LIFE Offering is being conducted in reliance on Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.

The Amended Offering Document expands the Company's right to increase the size of the LIFE Offering to raise up to $2,000,000. To clarify, the LIFE Offering currently consists of aggregate gross proceeds of $700,000 comprised of (i) 5,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "HD Shares"), at a price of $0.10 per HD Share, for gross proceeds of $500,000; and (ii) 1,538,462 common shares of the Company that qualify as "critical flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "CMETC FT Shares"), at a price of $0.13 per CMETC FT Share for gross proceeds of $200,000. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the LIFE Offering up to $2,000,000 to provide for the issuance of up to (i) 15,000,000 HD Shares at a price of $0.10 per HD Share, for gross proceeds of $1,500,000; and (ii) 3,846,153 CMETC FT Shares at a price of $0.13 per CMETC FT Share, for gross proceeds of $500,000.

All other terms of the LIFE Offering remain as previously disclosed, except as amended by the Amended Offering Document. The LIFE Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, include approval of the CSE. The LIFE Offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2026, and may close in one or more tranches.

The Amended Offering Document is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://libraenergymaterials.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About Libra Energy Materials Inc.

Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's flagship Canadian projects include the recently optioned Cisco West and Obamska lithium projects in Québec, located adjacent to Q2 Metals' Cisco deposit - the largest hard-rock lithium deposit in the Western Hemisphere. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra holds a broader portfolio of battery metals projects across Canada and Brazil. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Option Agreement and the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions thereunder, exploration programs on the Projects, prospecting and exploration activities, geological interpretations, permitting and licensing, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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