Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Naia Relief Inc. (the "Company" or "Naia Relief") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to list its common shares on the TSXV. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "NAIA", effective market open on September 15, 2026.

In addition, further to the Company's press release of September 8, 2026, an aggregate of 383,107 broker warrants (each, a "Broker Warrant") were issued in connection with the brokered private placement of subscription receipts. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable into one common share, at a price of $1.00 per common share, until September 8, 2028. In connection with the reverse takeover transaction, 47,400 common shares were issued to a finder.

About Naia Relief Inc.

Naia Relief is revolutionizing mental well being with NAIA, the world's first AI digital human burnout coach. Powered by a secure, fully automated machine learning platform, NAIA delivers personalized, science backed burnout prevention programs to individuals and organizations - anytime, anywhere. Through empathetic, interactive conversations across various channels, NAIA guides users from stress assessment to actionable coaching, leveraging validated psychological frameworks and behavioral science. Naia Relief leverages information and data from the Scheelen Institute, a global leader in personality diagnostics and talent profiling, including coaching, behaviour analysis and mental health solutions, for over 25 years. NAIA enhances precision by incorporating proven psychometric assessments, enabling deep insights into stress triggers and resilience factors. With enterprise grade security, Naia Relief is empowering individuals to thrive and companies to build resilient, high performing teams globally.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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