South Korea is expected to install 3.5 GW of solar this year, according to a report from the Korea Eximbank. The state-owned export credit agency's report adds the country installed 3.1 GW of solar in 2025, meaning the market is set to grow this year. The Japan and Republic of Korea programme of the EU Business Hub, an EU-funded incentive supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, told pv magazine the Korean government is working on a next-generation distributed power grid to facilitate greater integration of distributed energy resources. "The government's next-generation distributed-grid ...

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