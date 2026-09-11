Tongwei said it has largely completed auditing, valuation and other due-diligence work for its planned acquisition of a 100% stake in Qinghai Lihao Clean Energy. The company has also received antitrust clearance from China's State Administration for Market Regulation, removing a key regulatory hurdle for the transaction. Tongwei said in August that the acquisition had entered the final stage of negotiations over the transaction plan. Qinghai Lihao is a privately held joint-stock company registered in 2021 in Xining, Qinghai province. Its business scope includes electronic materials and related ...

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