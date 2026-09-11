Curative Biotechnology, Inc.: Curative Biotechnology, Inc. Issues Letter to Shareholders

Company Reviews Significant Ophthalmology, Intellectual Property and Translational Development Milestones Achieved Over the Past Year

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTC: CUBT) ("Curative" or the "Company"), a development-stage biomedical company advancing topical metformin-based ophthalmic therapies for degenerative eye diseases, today issued the following letter to shareholders and interested investors reviewing the Company's progress over the past year and outlining its priorities as it advances its ophthalmology platform.

Dear Fellow Shareholders and Interested Investors:

When we last wrote to shareholders in November 2025, we outlined a new strategic direction for Curative Biotechnology centered on advancing our metformin-based ophthalmology platform while establishing a more focused development strategy and capital structure.

Over the past year, we have made meaningful progress toward those objectives. We have expanded our intellectual property portfolio in both the United States and Canada, established an important translational research collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine, advanced our human and veterinary development strategies, and completed a significant restructuring of our capital structure.

We believe these milestones have strengthened the scientific, intellectual property and translational foundation supporting our lead metformin-based topical ophthalmic program and positioned Curative for its next stage of development.

Expanding Our Global Intellectual Property Portfolio

During 2026, Curative achieved important intellectual property milestones for its metformin-based ophthalmology platform.

In January, the Company announced that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office had issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application entitled "Druggable Target to Treat Retinal Degeneration."

In July, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/642,610 covering methods directed to topical ophthalmic administration of metformin for retinal degeneration. The allowed claims include Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), retinal pigment epithelium degeneration, and both Stargardt's disease and Stargardt's-like disease, utilizing pharmaceutical compositions formulated for topical ocular delivery as eye drops.

These allowances expand the global intellectual property portfolio supporting technology for which Curative is the exclusive worldwide licensee pursuant to a patent license agreement with the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Advancing Translational Ophthalmology Through PennVet

In May, Curative entered into a Sponsored Research Agreement with the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine (PennVet) to support a study evaluating the Company's metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation in a canine model of retinal degeneration.

The study, led by Valérie L. Dufour, DVM, MSc, Assistant Professor of Translational Ophthalmology at PennVet, is designed to generate translational data supporting both the Company's veterinary ophthalmology initiatives and its broader human ophthalmology development strategy.

The veterinary program provides Curative with an opportunity to evaluate its topical metformin platform in naturally occurring retinal disease while also pursuing potential veterinary development pathways. We believe the translational nature of this work may provide important insights applicable to the Company's broader ophthalmology program.

Advancing the Human Clinical Development Pathway

Curative continues to advance its lead metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation for intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

The Company's planned first-in-human clinical study will be conducted by the National Eye Institute under Curative's Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the NEI. The Company's development strategy continues to benefit from the scientific foundation established through its relationship with the NEI and the underlying technology developed under the leadership of Dr. Kapil Bharti and his team.

Curative has commenced cGMP manufacturing of its metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation to produce clinical supply for the Company's planned first-in-human study. This represents an important step in advancing the program toward clinical evaluation.

Strengthening Our Capital Structure

In March 2026, Curative completed a 1-for-150 reverse stock split of its common stock, reducing approximately 1.02 billion outstanding common shares to approximately 6.8 million shares at the time of the transaction.

The restructuring was undertaken as part of the Company's broader effort to establish a more appropriate capital structure, improve its positioning within the public markets and support access to a broader range of potential investors as the Company advances its development programs.



Management continues to evaluate opportunities to strengthen the Company's capital position and engage with potential strategic and institutional investors whose interests align with Curative's long-term development strategy.

Growing Awareness of Curative's Drug-Repurposing Strategy

Curative's metformin ophthalmology program was recently highlighted in a USA TODAY Contributor Content article examining the growing scientific interest in studying established medicines for new therapeutic applications.

The article discusses Curative's development of a topical metformin eye-drop formulation for retinal disease, the Company's relationship with the National Eye Institute, and the broader scientific rationale behind drug repurposing.

Read the USA TODAY article: "Why Old Drugs Keep Getting New Research Questions"

We believe growing awareness of Curative's scientific strategy can help introduce the Company and its development programs to a broader audience of investors, researchers and potential strategic partners.

Looking Ahead

As we look toward the remainder of 2026 and beyond, our priorities are clear.

We intend to continue advancing the clinical and translational development of our metformin-based ophthalmology platform, strengthen the manufacturing and development infrastructure required to support our programs, expand our intellectual property position, and pursue the capital and strategic relationships necessary to move these programs forward.

Drug development requires patience, disciplined execution and access to capital. While challenges are inherent in building an emerging biotechnology company, we believe the progress achieved over the past year has materially strengthened Curative's foundation.

Our objective remains unchanged: to translate promising science into meaningful therapeutic opportunities while building long-term value for our shareholders.

We appreciate the continued support and confidence of our shareholders as we work toward the next stage of Curative Biotechnology's development.

Sincerely,

Paul Michaels

Executive Chairman

Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Future Curative Biotechnology Press Releases and Updates

Interested shareholders and investors may request notification of future press releases and corporate updates by emailing ir@curativebiotech.com

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc.

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. is a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel therapeutic approaches for rare diseases. The Company is identifying, acquiring, and developing disease-modifying therapeutic drug candidates with an emphasis on rare disease indications. Curative currently maintains programs in degenerative eye disease, infectious disease, and neuro-oncology.

The Company's primary focus is its metformin-based ophthalmology platform, supported by a worldwide exclusive license from the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and a growing global intellectual property portfolio. Its lead therapeutic candidate is a metformin-based topical ophthalmic formulation being developed for the treatment of intermediate- and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Through strategic manufacturing, translational research, and intellectual property initiatives, the Company is also advancing complementary veterinary ophthalmology programs as part of its broader development strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding intellectual property protection, clinical and translational development activities, manufacturing and development activities, regulatory pathways, capital requirements, strategic relationships, potential financing, and the potential therapeutic applications of the Company's metformin-based ophthalmology platform. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include uncertainties relating to intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, clinical development outcomes, manufacturing, reliance on third-party collaborators, availability of capital, market acceptance, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.