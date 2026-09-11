Spectral Medical Inc.: Spectral Medical Provides Update Following In-Person FDA 100-Day Meeting for PMX PMA

• Company gains further clarity on the additional information required to advance its PMA review



• FDA did not request an additional clinical trial following its 100-day review of the PMA application



• Company does not currently expect a material change to its overall regulatory timeline



TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. ("Spectral" or the "Company") (TSX: EDT), a late-stage theranostic company advancing therapeutic options for sepsis and septic shock, today provided an update following its in-person 100-Day Meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's Premarket Approval ("PMA") application for Toraymyxin ("PMX").

As part of its substantive review of the PMA, FDA provided Spectral with a deficiency letter several days prior to the Company's scheduled in-person 100-Day Meeting. Deficiency letters are commonly issued as part of the 100-day PMA review process and are used by FDA to identify additional information necessary to complete its review of an application. The letter identified a number of items requiring additional information, analyses, testing and clarification and provided the Company with the opportunity to focus the 100-Day Meeting discussion on the items identified by FDA.

The Company considered the meeting constructive. Based on the Company's understanding of the discussion, Spectral has further clarity regarding the additional analyses, testing and information required to address the outstanding items and advance the PMA review. FDA did not request an additional clinical trial as part of the Company's response to the deficiency letter. FDA's official minutes of the meeting are the definitive record of the discussion and have not yet been issued.

"We were pleased with the constructive dialogue with FDA during the in-person 100-Day Meeting," said Chris Seto, Chief Executive Officer of Spectral Medical. "Receiving the deficiency letter in advance of the meeting allowed us to have a focused discussion with FDA regarding the outstanding items. We came away with a clearer understanding of the remaining work required to advance the review of our PMA and are actively progressing the additional analyses, testing and other activities discussed with FDA."

Spectral is incorporating FDA's feedback into its ongoing regulatory activities and is finalizing the associated work plan and timing. Based on its current assessment, the Company does not currently expect the additional activities to result in a material change to its overall regulatory timeline. Spectral will provide further updates as appropriate.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin ("PMX"). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company's FDA-cleared Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA-cleared test for endotoxin in blood.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, licensed by Health Canada, and has been used safely and effectively with over 360,000 units sold worldwide to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Forward-looking statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral's senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, the Company's ability to satisfactorily address the items identified in FDA's deficiency letter and the timing thereof, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.

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