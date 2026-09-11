Africa is too wide to be summarized as a single market, and that's a common mistake made by many, especially in the northern hemisphere. However, one aspect of solar in Africa applies to the entire continent: its tremendous solar resource. From the desertic areas of the Sahara to the savanna zones in the south and the lush forests in its center, Africa is never short of solar energy but struggles to deploy PV as fast as other continents. The reasons are multiple, from incumbents to financing limitations, from skills to the lack of political willingness (but this is changing fast). But PV development ...

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