Every industry benefits from diversity, not just ours. What makes it particularly important and urgent for the solar and renewable energy industries is the lack of qualified professionals. We need specific competencies, including electrical engineering expertise, that are scarce by nature. Expanding the talent pool as widely as possible is therefore vital to our economic growth. Making sure that everyone feels welcome is a matter of economic success just as much as it is a matter of human values. We cannot afford to overlook capable people when our industries need such a broad range of skills ...

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