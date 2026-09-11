This year's escalating super El Niño produced a clear north-south divide in South American irradiance during winter 2026, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Northern areas were generally sunnier than usual, while persistent cloud reduced irradiance farther south. Separately, two rare August snow events in the Atacama Desert created likely snow- related losses for solar assets in the region. The winter pattern was broadly consistent with conditions typically associated with El Niño in South America: drier weather in the north and wetter weather toward the south. Southern Brazil, Uruguay, ...

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