Handa Pharma, Inc.: Handa Oncology Receives FDA Final Approval for OMCAZIO Capsules

OMCAZIO approved for administration without regard to food, removing strict fasting requirements for cabozantinib patients

SAN JOSE, CA AND TAIPEI, TW / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Handa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Handa" or the "Company") (TSE:6620) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has granted final approval to OMCAZIO (cabozantinib) capsules, the laurylsulfate salt formulation of cabozantinib developed by the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Handa Oncology, LLC. The action converts Handa's prior tentative approval to final approval and authorizes OMCAZIO for commercialization in the United States.

"Final approval from the FDA is a landmark milestone for Handa and reflects our patient-centered approach to pharmaceutical innovation," said Bill Liu, Chairman and CEO of Handa. "OMCAZIO is a differentiated cabozantinib option that can be taken with or without food, giving physicians and patients added flexibility in treatment."

Based on the approved prescribing information, OMCAZIO is indicated for the treatment of:¹

adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC);

adult patients with advanced RCC, as a first-line treatment in combination with nivolumab;

adult patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib; and

adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic, well-differentiated extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (epNET).

OMCAZIO is supplied in 34.5 mg, 23 mg, and 11.5 mg capsule strengths. OMCAZIO is not substitutable on a milligram-to-milligram basis with other cabozantinib products. The approved labeling includes the following recommendations for conversion between OMCAZIO and CABOMETYX:¹

CABOMETYX tablets dosage OMCAZIO capsules dosage 60 mg once daily 34.5 mg once daily 40 mg once daily 23 mg once daily 20 mg once daily 11.5 mg once daily

Cabozantinib is one of the commonly used oral targeted therapies in oncology. According to Exelixis, Inc., U.S. net product revenues for CABOMETYX were approximately $2.11 billion in 2025, an increase of approximately 17% over 2024.²

Handa expects to provide additional information regarding U.S. commercial availability of OMCAZIO in a subsequent announcement.

Important Safety Information

Boxed Warning: RISK OF SERIOUS ADVERSE REACTIONS OR REDUCED EFFECTIVENESS DUE TO MEDICATION ERRORS

OMCAZIO is not substitutable on a mg-to-mg basis with other cabozantinib products. Inappropriate substitution or incorrect conversion of OMCAZIO capsules for another cabozantinib product can increase the risk of serious adverse reactions. Confirm that the intended cabozantinib product at the intended dosage and strength is being prescribed and dispensed.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Risk of Serious Adverse Reactions or Reduced Effectiveness Due to Medication Errors: Cabozantinib is available in multiple dosage forms and strengths. OMCAZIO is not substitutable on a mg-to-mg basis with other cabozantinib products. Confirm that the intended cabozantinib product is being prescribed and dispensed.

Hemorrhage: Do not administer OMCAZIO if recent history of hemorrhage.

Perforations and Fistulas: Monitor for symptoms. Discontinue OMCAZIO for Grade 4 events.

Thromboembolic Events: Discontinue OMCAZIO for myocardial infarction or serious venous or arterial thromboembolic events.

Hypertension and Hypertensive Crisis: Monitor blood pressure regularly. Interrupt OMCAZIO for hypertension not adequately controlled with anti-hypertensive therapy. Discontinue OMCAZIO for hypertensive crisis or severe hypertension that cannot be controlled.

Cardiac Failure: Monitor for signs and symptoms of cardiac failure throughout treatment.

Diarrhea: May be severe. Interrupt OMCAZIO until diarrhea resolves or improve to =Grade 1, then resume at reduced dose. Recommend standard antidiarrheal treatments.

Palmar-Plantar Erythrodysesthesia (PPE): Interrupt OMCAZIO treatment until PPE resolves or improves to Grade 1.

Hepatotoxicity: When used with nivolumab, higher frequencies of Grade 3 and 4 ALT and AST elevation may occur than with OMCAZIO alone. Monitor liver enzymes before initiation of and periodically throughout treatment. Consider withholding OMCAZIO and/or nivolumab, initiating corticosteroid therapy, and/or permanently discontinuing the combination for severe or life-threatening hepatotoxicity.

Adrenal Insufficiency: When used in combination with nivolumab, primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency may occur. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold OMCAZIO and/or nivolumab depending on severity.

Proteinuria: Monitor urine protein. Interrupt OMCAZIO until proteinuria resolves to =Grade 1, resume OMCAZIO at a reduced dose. Discontinue for nephrotic syndrome.

Osteonecrosis of the jaw (ONJ): Withhold OMCAZIO for at least 3 weeks prior to invasive dental procedures and for development of ONJ.

Impaired Wound Healing: Withhold OMCAZIO for at least 3 weeks before elective surgery. Do not administer for at least 2 weeks following major surgery and adequate wound healing. The safety of resumption of OMCAZIO after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established.

Reversible Posterior Leukoencephalopathy Syndrome (RPLS): Discontinue OMCAZIO.

Thyroid Dysfunction: Monitor thyroid function before and during treatment with OMCAZIO.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: Can cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use effective contraception.

Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions (=20%) include:

OMCAZIO as a single agent - diarrhea, fatigue, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE), decreased appetite, hypertension, nausea, vomiting, decreased weight, and constipation.

- diarrhea, fatigue, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE), decreased appetite, hypertension, nausea, vomiting, decreased weight, and constipation. OMCAZIO in combination with nivolumab - diarrhea, fatigue, hepatotoxicity, PPE, stomatitis, rash, hypertension, hypothyroidism, musculoskeletal pain, decreased appetite, nausea, dysgeusia, abdominal pain, cough, and upper respiratory tract infection.

Drug Interactions

Strong CYP3A inhibitors: Reduce the OMCAZIO dosage if coadministration cannot be avoided.

Strong or moderate CYP3A inducers: Increase the OMCAZIO dosage if coadministration cannot be avoided.

Contraindication

None.

Use in Specific Populations

Lactation: Advise not to breastfeed.

Pediatric Use: Monitor open growth plates in adolescent patients. Consider interrupting or discontinuing OMCAZIO if abnormalities occur.

About OMCAZIO

OMCAZIO (cabozantinib) capsules are the laurylsulfate salt formulation of cabozantinib, a kinase inhibitor, developed under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. OMCAZIO may be taken with or without food and is available in lower milligram-strength capsules that correspond to the approved CABOMETYX doses in accordance with the FDA-approved dose-conversion recommendations.¹

About Handa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Handa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSE:6620) is a specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan, focused on the development of high-barrier, patent-protected products, including 505(b)(2) new drugs. Its U.S. operations are conducted through its subsidiary, Handa Oncology, LLC. For more information, visit www.handapharma.com.tw

Forward-Looking Statements

This document and the related information released concurrently contain forward-looking statements. Except for statements of historical fact, all statements regarding the future business operations, possible events, and outlook of Handa - including, but not limited to, forecasts, targets, estimates, and operational plans - are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to various factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, actual demand, exchange rate movements, market share, competitive conditions, changes in the legal, financial, and regulatory environment, international economic and financial market conditions, political risks, cost estimates, and other risks and variables beyond Handa's control. These forward-looking statements are based on current forecasts and assessments, and Handa assumes no obligation to update them.

Contact:

Email: info@handapharma.com

Phone: +1 (510) 354-2888

OMCAZIO is a trademark of Handa Oncology, LLC. CABOMETYX is a registered trademark of Exelixis, Inc.

References

1 OMCAZIO (cabozantinib) capsules. Full Prescribing Information. Handa Oncology, LLC; September 2026.

2 Exelixis, Inc. annual report / Form 10-K

SOURCE: Handa Pharma, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/handa-oncology-receives-fda-final-approval-for-omcaziotm-cabozantinib-1219381