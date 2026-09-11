Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Strong by Form Closes €5.8M To Make Wood as Strong as Steel and Concrete

The team is developing Woodflow-core, the world's first wooden slab that can match the strength of steel and concrete while being 80% lighter.

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / September 11, 2026 / Strong by Form, a deeptech company reimagining wood as a high- performance material, announced the €5.8 million first closing of its €10 million Series A round. The round is led by boisei investments, a subsidiary of boisei labs, a US-based family office and "tech for good" venture studio, and joined by CMPC, the global forestry group that led the company's seed round, together with VX Ventures, Ternel, Savia Ventures, Teampact Ventures, Axel Carbon, FINSA, and a group of confidential family offices.

Strong by Form was one of ten teams that participated in the 2022 cohort of the Biomimicry Institute's Ray of Hope Accelerator. The Ray C. Anderson Foundation is the keystone partner for the Accelerator.

Woodflow-core is the first-of-its-kind wood-based slab, capable of transforming low-grade wood and residues into a high-performance structural element. It spans 10 meters and beyond, and is engineered to match the strength and price of steel and concrete at roughly 80% less weight, while using 75% fewer trees than other engineered-wood products.

Woodflow-core targets the $120 billion global concrete slab market. With this innovation the timber construction market can expand its reach 80-fold, as timber becomes a key structural element for data centers, offices and industrial buildings that have been dominated by steel and concrete.

The proceeds will be used to install manufacturing capacity in Europe, certify Woodflow-core, and bring it to market within the next two years with construction partners in Spain, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

A slab that lets timber compete with concrete

Concrete and steel are two of the largest sources of embodied carbon in construction, and pouring concrete on-site is one reason the industry's productivity has barely moved in decades. Timber promised a way out - it stores carbon and can be manufactured off-site - but mass timber solutions have struggled to simultaneously match the strength, span and economics required for large-scale adoption. Strong by Form's answer is Woodflow-core, a structural slab built to compete on the two things that actually decide what gets built: strength and price, not a sustainability premium.

Strong by Form's Woodflow technology uses computational design to place structural fiber only where a building actually needs it, mimicking how a tree grows extra material where it's under load. As a result, Woodflow-core is lighter than concrete and needs up to 75% fewer trees than comparable mass-timber products.

To accelerate adoption, Strong by Form is not aiming to replace concrete and steel everywhere - only where it matters most: the slab, the heaviest element of any building. Construction companies don't need to change how they build; they keep their methods and swap that single element for a lightweight one, opening the door to hybrid buildings at scale.

The opportunity is large. Concrete slabs are roughly a $120 billion global market, while Cross-Laminated Timber reaches less than $1.5 billion of it. Rather than compete with mass-timber producers, Strong by Form partners with them, which gives those manufacturers a path into a market up to 80 times larger while improving their margins by up to 50%.

The new capital will fund manufacturing capacity in Europe and take Woodflow-core through certification and market entry over the next two years, deploying with construction partners in Spain, France, Germany, and Switzerland.

Andrés Mitnik, CEO and co-founder of Strong by Form, said: "Our mission has always been to prove that wood can compete with concrete and steel on their own terms - not as the sustainable choice, but as the better one. Standing on our first 10-meter slab, next to the team that built it, was the proudest moment of my career. This round means we get to take that slab out of the workshop and into real buildings."

George Perry, President and founder of boisei labs, said: "Strong by Form is exactly the kind of company we back: deep science applied to one of the largest decarbonization challenges on the planet, with a business model that wins on economics alone, not on goodwill."

Bernardita Araya, Fund Manager of CMPC Ventures, said: "We have supported Strong by Form since its early stages because of its unique approach to engineering wood inspired by nature, opening new possibilities for wood as a high-performance, resource-efficient material. This milestone reflects the progress the team has achieved and provides an important foundation for the next phase of industrialization and market adoption."

About Strong by Form

Strong by Form is a deeptech company reimagining wood as a high-performance material. The team is developing Woodflow-core, the first wooden slab as strong as steel and concrete, that's 80% lighter, made from renewable resources and cost competitive. It's made to replace steel and concrete in high-rises and industrial buildings. Inspired by the natural fiber-structures of trees, Strong by Form also produces Woodflow-skin, an ultra-thin and strong architectural cladding with unique wave-patterns. It's sold in the US, UK and Europe and developed in mobility applications with partners such as BMW, NS and Deutsche Bahn. Woodflow-skin is already used in trains and interiors, and could extend to cars and building exteriors, opening completely new use-cases for wood.

Founded in Chile and headquartered in Spain, Strong by Form works with strategic investors and partners including VINCI, CMPC, FINSA, Pfeifer, and Dassault Systèmes. www.strongbyform.com

About boisei labs and family office

boisei labs is a US-based family office and "tech for good" venture studio. boisei builds and invests in companies applying technology to address systemic environmental and social challenges, investing in ventures whose impact scales through commercial success. www.boisei.com

About CMPC

CMPC is a global forestry company with a presence in 12 countries and more than 24,000 direct employees, operating across pulp and wood, biopackaging, and tissue. CMPC Ventures, its corporate venture arm, led Strong by Form's seed round and continues to support the company's path to industrial scale.

Media contact: Andrés Mitnik - amitnik@strongbyform.com

Notes to editors

Woodflow-core performance figures are based on four-point bending tests on full-scale specimens and finite-element analysis by an independent structural engineering firm, on a 10 x 2.5 meter reference slab at office loading. The product is undergoing European certification; deployments before completion run under project-specific engineering approval. Images and a technical datasheet are available on request.

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/strongbyform

Instagram: @strongbyform

The Strong By Form Team, standing on a full-scale 10 meter, Woodflow-core structural slab

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SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/strong-by-form-closes-%e2%82%ac5.8m-to-make-wood-as-strong-as-st-1219734