Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2026) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Aquitaine") has completed a non-brokered private placement, issuing a total of 8,208,989 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of C$5.50 per share for gross proceeds of C$45,149,440. The financing brings the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 45.9 million.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the financing primarily to accelerate exploration at the Limousin Gold and Critical Metals Project ("Limousin" or the "Project") in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, with the majority of the funds expected to be directed toward expanding drilling activities and increasing metres drilled. Proceeds may also be used as general working capital or to expand the Company's technical infrastructure and exploration capacity, strengthen its technical and management teams, advance detailed technical research programs and support ongoing hydrogeological, environmental and community engagement initiatives.

As Aquitaine prepares to significantly expand its activities at Limousin, the Company has also strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Lyle Braaten to its board of directors and Max-Julian Vignaud as Vice President, Public and Environmental Affairs. Together, they bring significant international mining, legal, environmental and regulatory experience, including extensive experience working in Europe.

"This financing is a major milestone for Aquitaine and gives us the financial capacity to significantly increase the pace and scale of exploration at Limousin," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aquitaine Metals. "We are grateful for the support we received from our existing shareholders, who accounted for approximately half of the financing, while also welcoming a strong group of new investors to Aquitaine. The financing included participation from institutional investors in France and elsewhere in Europe, South America and North America, demonstrating the broad international interest in the Limousin Project. Our priority now is to increase our drill rig count, significantly increase the number of metres drilled and systematically advance the many compelling targets across the Project."

Mr. Taylor continued, "As we increase the scale of our activities, we are also continuing to build the team at Aquitaine. Lyle and Max-Julian bring complementary experience that is particularly relevant to what we are building in France. Lyle brings decades of mining, corporate and legal experience, including direct experience advancing mineral projects in Europe, while Max-Julian brings extensive experience in environmental, regulatory and industrial matters across Europe. Their experience will be invaluable as Aquitaine enters its next stage of growth."

Lyle Braaten, Director

Lyle is a Canadian mining executive and lawyer with more than 30 years of experience in the natural resources sector, spanning mineral exploration and development, corporate transactions and the advancement of projects in international jurisdictions. He is currently Senior Vice President, Legal and a director of Lumina Metals Corp., which is advancing a portfolio of copper-silver projects in western Poland. In this role, Lyle has gained significant experience navigating the legal, regulatory and permitting environment for mineral projects in Europe. He is also the CEO of Ex Gold Corp., a private gold exploration company focused on Brazil and a founding director of ERO Copper Corp.

Lyle joined the Lumina Group in 2008 and has since held senior executive and board positions across a number of companies within the group, working closely with boards, management teams, governments and other stakeholders on corporate development, M&A, financings and the advancement of natural resource projects across multiple jurisdictions. He previously served as Vice President, Legal Counsel and a director of Lumina Gold Corp. and as a director of Anfield Gold Corp., Lumina Royalty Corp. and Luminex Resources Corp.

Lyle holds a law degree from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Calgary and is a member of the Law Societies of British Columbia and Yukon.

Max-Julian Vignaud, Vice President, Public and Environmental Affairs

Max-Julian is a French-Austrian executive with more than 15 years of international experience in critical raw materials, metals processing and recycling, and industrial and mining site remediation. He specialises in environmental matters, cross-border M&A and corporate restructuring.

Prior to joining Aquitaine, Max-Julian served as Head of Legal and Compliance in Germany and as Compliance Coordinator in the UK at Glencore, advising on environmental permitting, historical industrial liabilities, major industrial projects and compliance matters. Before joining Glencore, he was Head of Legal and Environment at Recylex, where he led legal and environmental workstreams for a listed industrial group, contributed to cross-border transactions and restructuring processes, and oversaw the environmental monitoring, rehabilitation and redevelopment of approximately 40 former mining and industrial sites. He also served on the Board of Directors of Recytech S.A.

Throughout his career, Max-Julian has worked closely with shareholders, boards of directors, regulators, public authorities, creditors and industrial stakeholders.

He studied law at Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne and the University of Cologne, including postgraduate studies in French and German business law and restructuring and insolvency law.

About the Limousin Project

The Limousin Project is located in the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwest France, approximately 40 kilometres south of the city of Limoges. The project consists of 330 square kilometres of exploration licenses and includes 23 past-producing small-scale gold mines that operated during the 20th century occurring along regional-scale fault structures that extend for 200 kilometres of strike length.

Historical operations in the district were most recently conducted by COGEMA, a French mining company that produced approximately one million ounces of gold between 1988 and 2002.

Aquitaine's technical team has identified evidence of a number of critical and strategic accessory minerals that accompany the gold mineralization across the Limousin district, including silver, antimony, tungsten, lead, copper and zinc, and is systematically analysing all samples for 49 elements.

About Aquitaine Metals Corp.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based private gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on reviving mining projects in France. Through its wholly owned French subsidiary CMA, the Company is advancing the Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, where a Phase 1 diamond drill program is underway to confirm historical datasets and test extensions of high-grade gold and critical metals ore zones.

Aquitaine and CMA are committed to sustainable exploration with a long-term vision that demonstrates responsible stewardship of the land, operational excellence and accountability.

Records of work activities, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at CMA's website at: https://www.minesarediennes.fr/.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group: https://discoverygroup.ca/.

Investor Inquiries Chris Taylor

CEO and Director

Tel. (778) 357-3501

Email. ctaylor@aquitainemetals.com Denver Harris

VP Corporate Development

Tel. (604) 603-5484

Email. dharris@aquitainemetals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financing, future exploration activity and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These assumptions include the timing and results of exploration programs, geology, favourable operating conditions, political and regulatory stability, ability to obtain necessary permitting, surface access, labour stability, availability of equipment and contractors, the ability to acquire and retain key personnel, and the Company's social and environmental policies and practices.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes; general economic conditions including inflation risks; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; requirements for additional capital; outcomes of pending litigation; unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

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